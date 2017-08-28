 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Salman Khan Didn't Want To MARRY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Is SINGLE Because Of Rekha!

Even after turning 51, Salman Khan is still the most desirable bachelor of Bollywood. Just like his films, the actor also remains in news because of his love life.

It was believed that Salman Khan was damn serious about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was truly in love with her. But you will be surprised to know that he is single because of Bollywood veteran Rekha. Don't trust us? Then keep on reading.

Forget Aishwarya; Salman Khan Used To Follow Rekha ''Rekha was once quoted saying that Salman Khan used to follow her wherever she went.'' Salman Was Crazy About Rekha Salman Khan had also revealed that when he and Rekha were neighbours, he would attend her Yoga classes just to get a glimpse of hers. When Salman Wanted To Marry Rekha Salman Khan had added that when he was young he wanted to marry Rekha. He Is Single Because Of Her Not just that, he had said that he has not married anyone because of Rekha. Why Their First Movie Was Titled Biwi Ho To Aisi Rekha went on to disclose that Salman Khan had always wanted to marry her and that's why the name of the first movie they did together was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. Why Salman Is Still Unmarried Salman Khan had replied by saying, "Probably...that's why I am still unmarried." Rekha's Reply "Shaayad meri bhi isiliye nahin huyi..." Aww...how cute! Salman Khan's Controversial Love Life Salman Khan was once known as the playboy of Bollywood. And it is said that, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parents were against her affair with Salman because of the same reason. He Was About To Marry Sangeeta Bijlani Salman Khan had himself revealed that he was all set to marry Sangeeta Bijlani but she broke the wedding when she came to know about his affair with another actress. But They Remained Friends They remained friends even after their break-up. His liaisons with Somy Ali also ended on a similar note. Somy Had Said That Aishwarya Came Between Her & Salman In an interview to a daily, Somy Ali had said that her relationship with Salman Khan came to an end because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Salman's Present Relationship Status Salman Khan is dating foreign beauty Iulia Vantur these days. However, the actor has no plans of marrying her either.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Ek Tha Tiger with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

