 »   »   » PIC TALK: Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani Spent Last Day Of 2017

2018 has just started and our Bollywood celebs made sure to bid adieu to 2017 on a happier note. So, what did they do? Well, most of our favourite celebs left for vacation, some met their close pals.

The power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan spent their last day of 2017 with their close friend, Gauri Khan at her store, while B-town hotties including Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez hit the beach and their pictures are worth seeing!