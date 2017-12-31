 »   »   » PIC TALK: Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani Spent Last Day Of 2017

2018 has just started and our Bollywood celebs made sure to bid adieu to 2017 on a happier note. So, what did they do? Well, most of our favourite celebs left for vacation, some met their close pals.
The power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan spent their last day of 2017 with their close friend, Gauri Khan at her store, while B-town hotties including Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez hit the beach and their pictures are worth seeing!
How Sweet!
Gauri Khan hosts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at her store and we can't stop drooling over their picture.
Katrina Looked Hawt!
Katrina Kaif raised the temperature as she shared this super-hot picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Beach days ... last few hours of 2017."
SRK Shared Kat’s Picture
Shahrukh Khan, who will share the title of his next film with Katrina & Anushka, also shared Katrina's picture and captioned it as saying, "Single minded @katrinakaif waiting for Title of film with @aanandlrai sends her lovely pic wishing u all a Happy New Year. Thank u Katz #Kal5BajeSRK."
Sisters In Bathing Suits
Jacqueline Fernandez and her sister pose for a hot picture, as they spotted holidaying in Sri Lanka.
Oh My My!
This picture of Jacqueline Fernandez from her vacation will surely leave you gasping for breath.
Who’s This Hottie?
Disha Patani is having a fun time in Sri Lanka, where she is vacationing with her alleged boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.