 »   »   » I LOVE GAURI'S BODY! I Would LEAVE My Career For Her; She's The Only Thing I Have: Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Unknown Facts from King Khan's life | FilmiBeat

Shahrukh Khan married Gauri on October 26, 1991. Many believe that it's not easy to remain together in Bollywood for so many years, but they passed the test of time.

Anupama Chopra has published some very interesting details about SRK and Gauri Khan's life in her book 'King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema'. In it, the actor had mentioned that he loves Gauri's body and can leave his career for her and much more.

Gauri Was Irresistible For Shahrukh Khan According to Bollywood Hungama, ''Shahrukh Khan, then 18, saw the 14 year old Gauri at a party but was too shy to make a move. However, she was irresistible for SRK and he managed to strike up a conversation with her and on his third meeting with her, he got her phone number.'' They Drank Cola On Their First Date ''The date was October 25, 1984. Their first date lasted just five minutes, in the upscale Panchseel Club, located in Delhi's enclave of Panchsheel Park. Both sat by the pool and ‘nervously sipped colas'." Shahrukh Asked Other Girls To Call Gauri's Home "It would have been awkward for Shahrukh Khan to call Gauri in her home. So he would make other girls ask for her. They would address themselves as ‘Shaheen', which Gauri would recognize as code for SRK! Both would meet at parties and occasionally, they would wander at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.'' King Khan Made History Notes For Gauri ''Shahrukh Khan would make history notes for Gauri and also teach her how to drive. They would hug for few moments and then go back to their respective homes.'' Shahrukh Asked Gauri Not To Wear White Shirts ''But soon, cracks developed in this cute love story. SRK became possessive who would order Gauri not to wear white shirts, as they might be transparent, or leave her hair untied, as they might be too striking. Swimsuits were a big no-no.'' Shahrukh Tried To Impress Gauri's Aunty "The bigger challenge was to convince Gauri's parents about this Hindu-Muslim union. The couple began their ‘mission' by softening up the least aggressive member of Gauri's family, Neeru aunty.'' Shahrukh Was Ready To Turn Hindu For Gauri He tried to impress her by showing her his awards and certificates and even said that he's ready to turn Hindu. He said, "I will become a Hindu and change my name to Jitendra Kumar Tully. But how will I get uncircumcised?" Despite these jokes, Neeru liked Shahrukh and revealed to her husband Tejinder about SRK-Gauri love affair. Tejinder suggested that Shahrukh come to their house party. Gauri's Father Told Him To Leave The Party After Hearing His Name At the bash, many guests recognized him as the guy in the serial ‘Fauji'. Gauri's father, Ramesh, asked him his name. At first, he hesitated but then blurted out. On hearing his Muslim identity, Ramesh asked him to leave immediately. Gauri's mother Savita too was aghast. Tejinder meanwhile tried to convince Ramesh and Savita. The parents also realized that Gauri is adamant and hence they relented. Shahrukh Borrowed Suits For His Wedding On October 25, 1991, the wedding took place in which SRK wore suits borrowed from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman's costume department. They married in court followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. "He (SRK) danced at his wedding, longer and harder than anyone else. I Can Leave Films For Gauri Reportedly, He was told by producer F C Mehra to postpone his wedding until their film Chamatkar released. SRK suggested that he would quit the film instead. Anupama mentioned a 1992 Stardust article in which he said, "My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I'll leave films...I mean I would go insane but for her.'' I Love Her Body ''She's the only thing I have...I love her body. I am hooked to her."

Wow! Their match is actually made in heaven!

Also Read: I WAS UPSET! People Wrote NASTY THINGS About Aishwarya Rai When Aaradhya Was Born: Abhishek Bachchan