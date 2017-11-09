 »   »   » LOOK AT THEM! When Shahrukh Khan's ANGER Was Caught On Camera And Gauri LAUGHED Out Loud [Picture]

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan make for one of the most loved power couples in the tinsel town. Throughout all these years, the duo has stood by each other and has given couple goals to all.

We came across an adorable 'flashback' picture of the power couple, in which Shahrukh Khan can be seen in 'furious' avatar, while Gauri Khan can be seen laughing out loud. Check it out here..

This Picture Is Gold We won't be wrong if we say picture is nothing but gold for all the Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan fans out there. Let’s Take You Back In SRK-Gauri’s Memory Lane Originally from New Delhi, the couple met in 1984 and got married in 1991 even before SRK's acting career took off and then rest is history! When Gauri’s Relatives Were Worried About SRK’s Religion During His Wedding With Gauri Once, SRK had revealed a funny incident from his reception and had told: "I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering "Hmmm.. He's a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl's name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?" SRK Pulled Their (Gauri's Relatives) Legs SRK further revealed, "They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, "OK Gauri, put on your ‘burkha' and let's read the namaaz now. The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already." Wittiness Runs In His Blood, Guys! "So I told them, "From now on she will wear a burkha all the time, she won't ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this," said Shahrukh jokingly. For Shahrukh, Love Is Greater Than Religion He concluded by saying, "I had a lot of fun, but the lesson in all of this was that one should respect religion but it should not come in the way of love. But, it was a great wedding and it's still going on strong." SRK On Why He Has Had No Scandals In the same talk show, when Farida Jalal asked SRK, how he manages to avoid scandals despite being a popular Bollywood celeb, he told, "I've always noted that my image is girls under 14 and women over 40 love me very much. The ones in my age range don't like me at all. So, that's the main why I've had no scandals."

Aww.. Isn't he the best? On the work front, Shahrukh was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal and now, he is busy with the shoot of his next film with Aanand L Rai. The film also casts Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.