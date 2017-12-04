 »   »   » Here's 10 Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Shashi Kapoor: 10 Unknown and Interesting Facts from his life | FilmiBeat

It's a very sad day for Bollywood as veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai as was suffering from illness since close to seven months and was undergoing routine dialysis.

We have 10 unknown facts about Shashi Kapoor and you'll realise apart from being such a talented actor, he was an amazing human being in his personal life too. Check them out below!