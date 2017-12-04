 »   »   » Here's 10 Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Here's 10 Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Shashi Kapoor: 10 Unknown and Interesting Facts from his life | FilmiBeat

It's a very sad day for Bollywood as veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai as was suffering from illness since close to seven months and was undergoing routine dialysis.

We have 10 unknown facts about Shashi Kapoor and you'll realise apart from being such a talented actor, he was an amazing human being in his personal life too. Check them out below!

Good Father

Good Father

Shashi Kapoor would always try to schedule his outdoor shoots to coincide with the children's school holidays, so that he can make his kids see new places and also spend time with him.

Down Memory Lane

Down Memory Lane

His son Kunal Kapoor walked down memory lane by saying, "If he packed up early, we'd go out for lunches, long walks, shikara rides and even picnics."

Smile & Laugh

Smile & Laugh

Kunal Kapoor revealed that when his father got the news that he'd be awarded the President's Golden Medal and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he just "smiled and laughed a little," and that's about it. He never liked to overly show his emotions!

Lending A Helping Hand

Lending A Helping Hand

Shashi Kapoor was the only actor who demanded alternative housing to the slum-dwellers in Colaba and directly spoke to the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shankarrao Chavan to deal with the crisis and provide a safe housing for them all.

Cinema Comes First

Cinema Comes First

Shashi Kapoor, despite being rich and famous, never liked to invest his money on any commercial businesses and put all his money only in theatre and cinema. He breathed and lived movies all throughout his life, be it profit or loss, he invested only on cinema and nothing else.

A Huge Fan

A Huge Fan

Shabana Azmi was a huge fan of Shashi Kapoor back in the 70s and revealed that she purchased his posters and postcards like crazy back in the day by spending her own pocket money.

Tears Of Joy

Tears Of Joy

Few years later Shabana was approached to star alongside Shashi Kapoor and said that she "burst into tears in my make-up room."

From Russia, With Love!

From Russia, With Love!

Shabana Azmi revealed that during the Moscow Film Festival, she was strapped for cash and had just 8 dollars in foreign exchange and it was Shashi Kapoor who footed all the bills.

Thick Stick

Thick Stick

Shashi Kapoor's directorial debut in 1991 saw an unusual side of him as he used to hold a thick stick in his hand and planned to use it on whoever misbehaved on the sets. However, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he never used it on anyone as he "cared immensely for his artistes and technicians, on an equal plane."

Right From The Beginning

Right From The Beginning

As a child artist, Shashi Kapoor was part of four films produced by his father Prithviraj Kapoor and was seen on the silver screen at the tender age of 4. His real debut as a hero was in 1961 in the film Dharmputra.

Shashi Kapoor
Read more about: shashi kapoor
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat