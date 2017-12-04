 »   »   » Here's 10 Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor!

It's a very sad day for Bollywood as veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai as was suffering from illness since close to seven months and was undergoing routine dialysis.
We have 10 unknown facts about Shashi Kapoor and you'll realise apart from being such a talented actor, he was an amazing human being in his personal life too. Check them out below!
Good Father
Shashi Kapoor would always try to schedule his outdoor shoots to coincide with the children's school holidays, so that he can make his kids see new places and also spend time with him.
Down Memory Lane
His son Kunal Kapoor walked down memory lane by saying, "If he packed up early, we'd go out for lunches, long walks, shikara rides and even picnics."
Smile & Laugh
Kunal Kapoor revealed that when his father got the news that he'd be awarded the President's Golden Medal and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he just "smiled and laughed a little," and that's about it. He never liked to overly show his emotions!
Lending A Helping Hand
Shashi Kapoor was the only actor who demanded alternative housing to the slum-dwellers in Colaba and directly spoke to the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shankarrao Chavan to deal with the crisis and provide a safe housing for them all.
Cinema Comes First
Shashi Kapoor, despite being rich and famous, never liked to invest his money on any commercial businesses and put all his money only in theatre and cinema. He breathed and lived movies all throughout his life, be it profit or loss, he invested only on cinema and nothing else.
A Huge Fan
Shabana Azmi was a huge fan of Shashi Kapoor back in the 70s and revealed that she purchased his posters and postcards like crazy back in the day by spending her own pocket money.
Tears Of Joy
Few years later Shabana was approached to star alongside Shashi Kapoor and said that she "burst into tears in my make-up room."
From Russia, With Love!
Shabana Azmi revealed that during the Moscow Film Festival, she was strapped for cash and had just 8 dollars in foreign exchange and it was Shashi Kapoor who footed all the bills.
Thick Stick
Shashi Kapoor's directorial debut in 1991 saw an unusual side of him as he used to hold a thick stick in his hand and planned to use it on whoever misbehaved on the sets. However, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he never used it on anyone as he "cared immensely for his artistes and technicians, on an equal plane."