 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor: I Tried My Best To Look Like Haseena Parker

Shraddha Kapoor says she went through many look tests to play Haseena Parker in the biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

"He (Apoorva) has done lot of research on the film and it's unbelievable. It's a process and every single day we used to discuss how Haseena Parker should come alive on the screen," Shraddha told reporters at an event.

"He said to get into the skin of the character, it is important I look like her and so we tried out many things. I hope everyone enjoys when they see the film."

Lakhia yesterday (August 29, 2017) unveiled a romantic track 'Tere Bina' from the film and the director says it was a deliberate decision to launch a romantic song first.

"By the trailer one might feel that it is a violent film but that's not the case. Haseena was married to her elder brother's best friend, Ibrahim, who used to run a restaurant and in his free time used to do stunt in films. She got married at young age and they had four children.

"She had a beautiful marriage and was madly in love with her husband, who she lost at a young age. This song is apt to show her softer side to the world."

Apoorva thinks Haseena had a tragic life and that hardened her.

"The gang war was between Arun Gawli and Dawood Ibrahim and Arun's men shot Haseena's husband. She carried him on her shoulder. It's a tragic life. In some areas she is a godmother and in some areas she is a gangster and that is for people to decide."

The film is set to release on September 22.

Credits: IANS