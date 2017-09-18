 »   »   » SO CUTE! 10 Adorable Pictures Of Cotton Candy Taimur Ali Khan!

Taimur Ali Khan is surely the cutest and the most adorable celebrity kid in town and he looks nothing less than a ball of cotton candy in all of his pictures. He poses as though he knows there's a camera recording him and his chubby cheeks and blue eyes are on full display whenever he looks at the camera. Let's not start talking about his smile, else we'll end up talking the whole day!

Also, the little boy was taken to Switzerland for a holiday by his parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and the images look spectacular. Just recently, Taimur has becomes friends with Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and the duo are bonding with each other through games, nursery rhymes and colour me paintings.