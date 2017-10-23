 »   »   » Sunny Leone Economics 101, Want To Save Money? Learn It The Sunny Leone Way!

Sunny Leone started her career at an early age and was wise enough to save and invest her hard earned money at the right places. Be it mutual funds to land properties and stock markets, she has taken calculated risks for a better future with the aim of high gains, security, good returns and retirement.

We have 10 tips from Sunny Leone's 'economics 101' on how to save and invest money for a better future. Sunny is surely smart and savvy when it comes to managing her money and we have lots to learn from her. Check it out below...