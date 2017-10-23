 »   »   » Sunny Leone Economics 101, Want To Save Money? Learn It The Sunny Leone Way!

Sunny Leone started her career at an early age and was wise enough to save and invest her hard earned money at the right places. Be it mutual funds to land properties and stock markets, she has taken calculated risks for a better future with the aim of high gains, security, good returns and retirement.
We have 10 tips from Sunny Leone's 'economics 101' on how to save and invest money for a better future. Sunny is surely smart and savvy when it comes to managing her money and we have lots to learn from her. Check it out below...
Invest In Yourself!
Sunny Leone started working as she turned 18 and realised depending on someone else would be expensive. She invested in herself by learning HTML, website building, photo editing and used them for her website and videos. In return, she saved a lot of money as she managed things without depending on another company to deliver the same.
Build Your Own Brand!
Sunny Leone spent hours learning how the Internet traffic works and used that expertise in creating her own brand. She targeted an audience who were interested in the content that she produced and attracted traffic and insight from user across the world and built her own brand by scratch. That in return saved her a lot of money, else she had to shell a huge amount to the PR companies to get the same done.
Take Calculated Risks!
Sunny Leone started her own 'deo and perfume line' and revealed that her move was extremely calculated for the long term as she believes the investment will eventually bring good returns as the perfume market in India is booming not only in cities, but even in small towns. She said, "I am a control freak so, everything is very calculated. There is obviously risk-taking involved but it's a calculated risk." So she knows what she's doing!
Stock Market & Mutual Funds!
Sunny Leone's has heavily invested in the stock markets and mutual funds in the USA and almost 40% of her income is already trading in the market. The good news is that DOW and NASDAQ are on the upward spiral since Donald Trump took office and we're sure, her investments are on a upward spiral too.
Investing In Gold 'Bonds'!
Sunny Leone has invested 30% in gold but doesn't believe in physically owning gold ornaments. She prefers buying gold bonds instead as that's a safe and secure option. She said, "I prefer gold bonds rather than buying physical gold."
Land & Properties!
Sunny Leone prefers the real estate market in India as it's the safest investment and the prices will go up eventually, thanks to the booming property sector. Apart from India, she has invested in a 5,000 sq ft house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles and said, "If I ever have to sell it, I know I will make money on it."
Retirement Plans!
Sunny Leone has already started investing in the IRA (Individual Retirement Account) in the USA and is optimistic that she'll receive a good amount every month after she ages. Though Brexit caused the IRA to fumble a bit, she's sure it'll recover in the coming years and give her the financial support she needs in her older days.
Health Insurance!
Sunny Leone, just like everybody else, has invested in health insurance and brought a good cover in the USA. Though she appreciates the Indian health insurance plans, she has kept aside a good sum of money for all health contingencies in the USA.
Other Insurances!
She said, "In the US, it's mandatory to insure everything. So, we have home insurance, earthquake insurance and car insurance." She also opened up about her insurances in India by saying, "In India, we have car insurance for our BMW 7 series car," she said in an interview to Economic Times.