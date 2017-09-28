 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu: People Tend To Consider Only Serious Roles As Good Acting!

'I Don't Have A Controversy To Get Me In The Limelight Again If My Film Flops'

Q. What's your take on the nepotism debate which has been going on since a lot time in the industry?



A. I am a living example of the fact that it's not impossible to make it in this industry. It is hard. There would a bunch of people who would still want to cast you because of your talent and nothing else. Yes, every Friday is a test for you. That's the reason why I still feel like a struggler and not like an A-lister. I know there is no one backing me. One flop film and I have to start from the scratch, that fear is always there, I don't have anyone to make a call for me, I don't even have a controversy to get me in the limelight again. So, all that stress will be there. You have to accept it and live with it. This is the rule of the game. Nepotism was not a shocker for me. Suddenly, people have started addressing the elephant in the room. It was a given for me when I entered this industry. But, I made my way around it".



Q. Then, why do you think that nepotism isn't a huge debate down the south unlike Bollywood?



A. In Bollywood, the females also come from film families, whereas in south, 95 percent of girls are outsiders. That is why nepotism is not a big debate because there is only one gender that comes from film families. Also here, media is bigger; people tend to ask more questions and in south people don't get into all this. Also, someone raised the question here and in south nobody has spoken about it till now. The elephant is still in the room there."









