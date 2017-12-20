 »   »   » Happy Birthday Taimur! Here Are 20 Adorable Pictures Of The Cute Little Fella

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is super Stylish; Here's the proof | FilmiBeat
The cute little chubby white ball of cotton candy Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday today and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are throwing a lavish birthday bash tonight at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.
Taimur's little friends AbRam, Laksshya Kapoor, Yash and Roohi Johar will also be at the bash along with their parents. Also, check out these cute and adorable pictures of the birthday boy below!
Taimur Ali Khan
The cute little button Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday today on December 20, 2017.
So Adorable
He's an adorable child and people go 'awwww' whenever they look at his pictures.
Baby Sleep
Cotton candy Taimur Ali Khan has a peaceful sleep in the arms of his nanny. He looks so cute, right?
Taimur
Even Jacqueline Fernandez bumped into Taimur Ali Khan and made a short video clip of him.
Darling Taimur
He's a darling to the eyes of the media and has already become a social media sensation.
Flowers
On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, the little fella was seen playing with flowers and Bebo posted it on her social media handle.
The Camera
It looks like Taimur Ali Khan knows where the camera is, right?
So Comfy
He feels so warm and comfortable in the arms of his mommy Kareena all the time.
Cotton Ball
Doesn't he really look like a cotton ball of candy here, folks?
Lights On Him
More than Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has become gets all the spotlight these days.
Taimur First
Even while they are at the airport, people just want to see Taimur first and Saif and Kareena later.
Adorable Picture
He's a adorable child enjoying in his own world!
Cool Dude
He already looks like a cool dude with his smile, outfit and a cap.
His Genes
He looks more or less same like his mother Kareena Kapoor.
Traditional Wear
He also looks so cute in his traditional wear and is seen sitting like a boss.
That Pose!
It looks like he's ready to pose for the cameras here.
Main Attraction
He is now the centre of attraction at every event, folks!
First Picture
This was Taimur Ali Khan's first picture that was shared online.
Swiss Holiday
He was also taken to Switzerland on a holiday with his mommy and daddy.
Happy Birthday Taimur
Happy birthday Taimur! Enjoy your day and have fun with you other little buddies.
Story first published: Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 10:35 [IST]
