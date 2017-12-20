 »   »   » Happy Birthday Taimur! Here Are 20 Adorable Pictures Of The Cute Little Fella

Happy Birthday Taimur! Here Are 20 Adorable Pictures Of The Cute Little Fella

The cute little chubby white ball of cotton candy Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday today and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are throwing a lavish birthday bash tonight at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Taimur's little friends AbRam, Laksshya Kapoor, Yash and Roohi Johar will also be at the bash along with their parents. Also, check out these cute and adorable pictures of the birthday boy below!

The cute little button Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday today on December 20, 2017.

He's an adorable child and people go 'awwww' whenever they look at his pictures.

Cotton candy Taimur Ali Khan has a peaceful sleep in the arms of his nanny. He looks so cute, right?

Even Jacqueline Fernandez bumped into Taimur Ali Khan and made a short video clip of him.

He's a darling to the eyes of the media and has already become a social media sensation.

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, the little fella was seen playing with flowers and Bebo posted it on her social media handle.

It looks like Taimur Ali Khan knows where the camera is, right?

He feels so warm and comfortable in the arms of his mommy Kareena all the time.

Doesn't he really look like a cotton ball of candy here, folks?

More than Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has become gets all the spotlight these days.

Even while they are at the airport, people just want to see Taimur first and Saif and Kareena later.

He's a adorable child enjoying in his own world!

He already looks like a cool dude with his smile, outfit and a cap.

He looks more or less same like his mother Kareena Kapoor.

He also looks so cute in his traditional wear and is seen sitting like a boss.

It looks like he's ready to pose for the cameras here.

He is now the centre of attraction at every event, folks!

This was Taimur Ali Khan's first picture that was shared online.

He was also taken to Switzerland on a holiday with his mommy and daddy.

Happy birthday Taimur! Enjoy your day and have fun with you other little buddies.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 10:35 [IST]
