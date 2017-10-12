 »   »   » MEMORIES! This Goofy Picture Of 'OLD' Shahrukh Khan & Preity Zinta From Veer Zaara Sets Is So Cute!

Love stories come and go, films become hits and flops; but eternal love stories and immortal films are what stay alive in the hearts of movie lovers. Shahrukh Khan Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara is one of them.
A few hours ago, Preity Zinta shared a throwback 'goofy' picture from the sets Veer Zaara in which she can be flashing her 'million bucks' waala smile, while SRK is looking somewhere else.
Too Cute!
Preity Zinta captioned the picture as saying, "#memories! We really look like we belong to another time ... right? #throwbackthursday Ting!"
On That Note, Check Out More 'BTS' Pics Of Veer Zaara
Seen here is the maverick director Yash Chopra, interacting with Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Veer Zaara.
Oh-So-Beautiful
Shahrukh & Preity's chemistry in Veer Zaara was bang on and we all loved their characters i.e., Veer Pratap Singh and Zara Hayat Khan.
Mr Charmer
Seen here is Shahrukh Khan posing for a pic, while shooting the song 'Aisa Desh Hai Mera' for Veer Zaara.
Veer Zaara Photoshoot
Shahrukh Khan & Preity Zinta look heartbreakingly beautiful in this Veer Zaara photoshoot.
A Timeless Love Story: Veer Zaara
Veer Zaara was an intense, emotionally charged and mature love story that keeps you engrossed throughout.
From Veer Zaara Premiere
Preity Zinta, Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at the 'Veer Zaara' film premiere after party at Le Grand Rex, in the Mandalaray on April 26th, 2006 in Paris, France.
