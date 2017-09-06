 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 30 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the satirical comedy movie which marked Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with actor-director Sidharth Bharathan, was released on July 4, 2017. The movie, which also features Suraj Venjaramoodu is a pivotal roles, was opened to positive reviews.

However, the positive reviews couldn't help the box office performance of Varnyathil Aashanka. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, the Kunchacko Boban starrer has ended up an average grosser when it completes the first 30 days at the releasing centres.



The Sidharth Bharathan movie has reportedly made a total gross collection of 6.96 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 30 days of its release. Even though it has impressed the movie lovers and critics, Varnyathil Aashanka couldn't make a great impact among the masses.



The lack of effective promotions and less social media hype has resulted in the lukewarm response received by the Kunchakco Boban movie. As per the reports, Varnyathil Aashanka will soon complete its lifetime run at the Kerala theatres, as the Onam releases are already here.