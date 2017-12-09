 »   »   » VIRAT KI DULHANIYA! Anushka Sharma Had Dropped MAJOR HINTS About Her Wedding Details 3 Years Ago

Anushka - Virat Wedding: Anushka Sharma revealed all about her wedding before 3 years | Filmibeat

While the entire nation is speculating about the much loved jodi- Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's much-talked about wedding in Milan, Italy, we bring you a piece where the alleged bride to-be had revealed how she would like to tie the knot with her dream man.

The interview dates back to September 2014 when Anushka had graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Bride. Scroll down to read more...

Anushka On Her Ideal Man "I don't think there is such a thing as a perfect man. When you meet the right person, they might be the opposite of what you imagined." Looks like Anushka has finally met the 'man of her dreams' and Virat Kohli perfectly fits that bill. A Grand Traditional Wedding Or A Modern Affair? To this she had replied, "I would like to keep it smaller but definitely traditional." Nature Love When quizzed, "If it had to be a destination wedding, where and why?" Anushka replied, "It would probably be in a place steeped in nature. Somewhere beautiful, like a vineyard perhaps." Is This Why The Couple Chose To Take Their Vows In Milan? Choosing Milan as the venue for her D-day seems to be perfect then considering Brescia which produces some of the finest sparking wines in the world is just a hour's drive from there. Guess Who Will Be Anushka's Bridesmaid! The actress had said, "My best friends Amira and Priyanka, and even though he wouldn't be my bridesmaid, my brother would definitely be there with me." Well, we did spot her brother Karnesh on his way to Europe a day ago! She Would Choose This Designer For Her Wedding Outfit "I absolutely love Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla due to the traditionalism in their fashion and the indigenous techniques they utilise." However rumours are rife that it's Sabyasachi Mukherji who would be designing her wedding outfit. Some last minute changes, gal? Her Word Of Wisdom For Brides-To-Be "Nothing is perfect and neither are marriages. If you feel the love, then stick it out."

Anushka had definitely stuck to these words. Despite rumours of fights, break-ups, her relationship with Virat Kohli is going strong and who knows, the couple might even finally tie the knot as speculated!