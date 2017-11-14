 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) In MY ARMS! The Mad-in-love Vivek Oberoi IRKED Salman Khan With His Words!

If you're a keen observer of the tinsel town, you must be aware of the fact that here, the relationship status changes at the drop of hat. However, how interesting would it be to look back and wonder at the things our celebs once said or felt.

We're talking about none other than Vivek Oberoi. We all know that how badly he dragged himself into Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan controversies. But do you know that once on National television, he had confessed his love for Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan), leaving Salman Khan all irked?

Here's When It All Happened.. It all happened when Vivek Oberoi graced the couch of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Karan, who has a knack of getting all the skeletons out of their closets, had quizzed Vivek something about and Vivek ended up saying something totally unexpected! Aishwarya In My Arms: Vivek When KJo asked Vivek, "Aishwarya in Hollywood or Aishwarya in Hindi films?", Vivek Oberoi answered saying, "Aishwarya in my arms." Salman Wasn't Much Happy With His Statement Vivek and Aishwarya were dating at that time, however they broke up shortly afterwards. This was after the famous press conference that Vivek gave accusing Salman Khan of threatening him. Salman Was Left Irked Reportedly, when Salman Khan came to know about Vivek's revelation about Aishwarya Rai, the actor was every bit mad at Oberoi and rest is history! Salman Had Told Vivek He Would Destroy His Career! Back in 2003, Vivek Oberoi called a press conference at his house and told the media how a drunk Salman had called him up and threatened to kill him. Salman apparently told Vivek that he would destroy him. Vivek Apologized To Salman Oberoi later apologized to Salman, but was cold-shouldered by the latter. Over the last 13 years, both Salman and Vivek have been extra careful in making sure their paths don't cross. Recently, Vivek Had Talked About His Spat With Salman In a recent interview to the Times of India, when Oberoi was asked if the famous 2003 press conference still continued to haunt him, Vivek had replied, "I don't dwell in the past, and I believe negativity helps no one." Vivek Taunted Salman For His Cunning Behaviour For several years now, Vivek has tried burying the hatchet between him and Salman. When asked if it bothered Vivek, when Salman ignores his efforts, he had said, "No! Unfortunately, some people are stuck in a time warp about an incident that happened in my life 13 years ago."

Looks like we won't see Salman and Vivek hug it out anytime soon.

SEE PICS: Sonakshi Sinha Enjoys Holidaying In Singapore With Her Friends