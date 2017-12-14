 »   »   » VOTE NOW! Which Of These Bollywood Actors In Negative Roles Gave You The CHILLS?

Gone are the days when a villain in a film was supposed to be a dhoti-clad, paan chewing fellow brandishing guns or having the heroines cower with fear mouthing 'Bhagwaan ki liye mujhe chhod do'.

With changing times, as the stories became more real, filmmakers too realized that no one is black or white in real life and started introducing characters with grey shades in their films. What's the power of a hero without a villain? It would be more like a 'dal without any tadka'!



We bring you a list of Bollywood actors who managed to give you the creeps with their badass-giri...



Raj Arjun In Secret Superstar His portrayal of a authoritarian and violent patriarch in Secret Superstar send shivers down the spine. The disturbingly cold behavior of his character in the film is something which happens in a lot of Indian households and that's what struck with the audience.

Sidharth Malhotra In Ittefaq This whodunit thriller may not have worked its charm at the box office. But, people were definitely in for a huge shock when they came across the 'wicked' twist in Sidharth Malhotra's character towards the climax of the movie. Sid, seen like never-before for sure!

Sharad Kelkar In Bhoomi Sharad Kelkar's Dhauli was a lascivious man who when not preying on young woman prefers to go 'Trippy Trippy' with Sunny Leone.

Rohit Roy In Kaabil Rohit Roy played a rapist named Amit who violates Yami Gautam's Supriya and forces her to kill herself. His portrayal of a quintessential neighborhood boy was spot on.

Ronit Roy In Kaabil Ronit Roy essayed the mean guy who plunges Hrithik Roshan's world into darkness. As a shrewd politician, he managed to give you the creeps!



So what are you guys waiting for? Start voting for your favourite actor in the negative role right away.