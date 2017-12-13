 »   »   » WELCOME 2018! Top Bollywood Debutantes To Watch Out For In The Upcoming Year

2017 had been quite a controversial year with terms like 'nepotism' and 'eugenics' grabbing headlines and finding its way into our day-to-day vocabulary; all thanks to KJo and Ms Kangana Ranaut!

While the three Khans still continue to dominate when it comes to box office numbers, we also saw a lot of content-driven films like Hindi Medium, Bareilly Ki Barfi working its charm, pleasing the audience and setting the cash registers ringing. The year saw a lot of new faces like Saba Qamar, Kanan Gill, Anya Singh, Aadar Jain trying their luck in the tinsel-town. Few got it point on, others still need to make a mark.

With just few days remaining for us to say 'taada' to this year, here's a bunch of newbies- a mix of star kids, the ones who ain't got any godfather and a few popular names from the world of television- all set to sashay in the Hindi film industry in 2018...

Janhvi Kapoor Ever since Janhvi started making public appearances with mommy Sridevi, the gossip mills went berserk over her first big break in Bollywood. Finally, after months of speculations, the pretty lady is now all set to go 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter. Sara Ali Khan With royal genes and alluring looks, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is gearing up to take Bollywood by storm with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. Ishaan Khatter Even before 'Dhadak' happened to him, the boy is already earning brownie points for Iranian auteur's Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds'. Banita Sandhu Most of us remember her as the girl from Wrigley's Doublemint (Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se) television commercial. But now, she isn't going to be 'Ajnabee' anymore; all thanks to Varun Dhawan's October. Mouni Roy This 'naagin' from the small screen is ready to slither her way into your hearts with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Lastly we heard, she's even bagged a meaty role in Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Lucky girl! Ankita Lokhande A popular TV show followed by a long hiatus and then boom! an unexpected heartbreak. But guess what! Nothing is going to stop Ankita from believing that 'the world is her oyster'. Result- She will be seen sharing screen space with one of the most talented B-town ladies- Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhanvi'. Karan Wahi Girls, yet to get over his 'chocolate-boy' looks? Then, 2018 is indeed going to be a surprising year for you! This popular TV actor is all set to set the big screens ablaze with his bold and brazen avatar in Hate Story 4. Karan Deol His dad Sunny Deol is known for his 'dhai kilo ka haath', But when it came to making Bollywood debut, his son Karan chose to dabble with the romance genre in the beautiful locales of Shimla. Will he succeed in staying 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' with us? Let's wait and watch! Aayush Sharma What's the fear when you have Bollywood's famous 'bhai' Salman Khan launching you with a dream debut? But the superstar has a word of advice for his new protege- 'Time for some mehnat aur lagan'! Utkarsh Sharma The cute turban-clad kid who played Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's son in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' has grown up to be this handsome hunk. Be ready to watch him tackle Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his nemesis in his debut film 'Genius'. Mithila Palkar There's more to this girl from Dadar who is already an internet sensation! After debuting in Marathi cinema with Muramba, she is way too excited to spring a surprise in the Hindi film industry with 'Kaarwaan' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan. Dulquer Salmaan After enticing the audience down the south with his power-packed performances in films, this heartthrob has landed his big break in Bollywood with Kaarwan- a light- hearted comedy featuring him and Irrfan Khan as friends who venture on a road trip. (Pssst..we hear he is also starring in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan!) Abhimanyu Dassani While most newcomers dream of romancing their leading ladies in the Swiss Alps, 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu chose to go 'hatke' instead and opted for a action comedy titled 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' for his Bollywood debut. Kritika Kamra Her Twitter bio reads- Mixed popcorn, Caramel at the bottom, cheese at the top. That perfectly sums up her roles when it comes to her journey in the showbiz. After being synonymous with many popular TV characters and carving her own space in the web world, Kritika is ready to enthrall us with her debut film opposite Jackky Bhagnani. The flick is a remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu flick - Pelli Choopullu - a story about arranged marriages. Rohan Mehra Late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan became a talking point when the first poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar released. His dashing looks already have the ladies crushing over him. Ahaan Shetty The producer with the 'Midas touch'- Sajid Nadiadwala has taken up upon himself to launch this Shetty lad. While daddy Suniel says that 'Ahaan's journey has begun well, now it depends on his hard-work and talent', it would be quite interesting to watch him indulge in some 'competition' with elder sister Athiya who is yet to hit the 'golden mark' at the box office.

