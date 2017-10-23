 »   »   » WHAT CATFIGHT? Deepika Padukone BONDS With Kareena Kapoor Khan, KISSES Karisma Kapoor [INSIDE PICS]

Bollywood parties is one of the best thing about Diwali! Why? Because, we get to see totally a different avatars of our favourite celebs, bonding with each other. While, some maintain a safe distance from their rivals, some just bond with each & everyone!
Deepika Padukone was surely one of them. We all know that Deepika & Kareena Kapoor Khan were never on a good terms but this Diwali, the duo was seen ditching their indifference and bonded like never before!
On that note, check out all the 'best' inside pictures of Deepika, Kareena, Ranbir, Sidharth, Alia from Diwali bash!
We Heart Them!
Deepika Padukone bonds with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and rival Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor.
Kiss Of Love
Karisma Kapoor gets a 'kiss of love' from Deepika Padukone & Varun Dhawan, while in other picture, her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor plants a kiss on her cheeks.
Deepika With Sid-Alia
Deepika poses for a selfie with the rumoured lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Malhotra.
That's One Crazy Picture!
Deepika Padukone flaunts her 'goofy' side with Tanmay Bhat as she had a blast at the Diwali bash.
Alia Kisses Jacqueline
Alia Bhatt & Jacqueline Fernandez quash the rumours of their catfight with this picture and it's all things cute.
Deepika With Saif Reunite For A Selfie
Deepika was also seen bonding with Saif Ali Khan at the Diwali bash. Swara Bhaskar & Sidharth Malhotra also joined the Cocktail pair for a selfie.
Ranbir & Parineeti
How gorgeous does this pair look! Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra look so adorable as they pose for a picture at Aamir Khan's bash.
We Love To See Them Together
All the Sid-Alia's fans rejoiced as they spotted their favourite couple together at the Diwali bash.
When Bhatt Met Bebo
Alia Bhatt never shies away from accepting that she's the biggest Kareena Kapoor Khan fan. The duo share a moment at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party.
Awww!
A 'goofy' Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for a selfie with her Veere Di Wedding co-stars, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania and her close friend, Karan Johar.
Look At Tanmay Bhat!
Ranbir Kapoor & Tanmay Bhat flaunt their bromance, while having a blast at the Diwali bash.