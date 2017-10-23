 »   »   » WHAT CATFIGHT? Deepika Padukone BONDS With Kareena Kapoor Khan, KISSES Karisma Kapoor [INSIDE PICS]

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali, Karishma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira, at Anil Kapoor's Diwali Party | FilmiBeat

Bollywood parties is one of the best thing about Diwali! Why? Because, we get to see totally a different avatars of our favourite celebs, bonding with each other. While, some maintain a safe distance from their rivals, some just bond with each & everyone!

Deepika Padukone was surely one of them. We all know that Deepika & Kareena Kapoor Khan were never on a good terms but this Diwali, the duo was seen ditching their indifference and bonded like never before!

On that note, check out all the 'best' inside pictures of Deepika, Kareena, Ranbir, Sidharth, Alia from Diwali bash!