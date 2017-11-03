 »   »   » SRK Was ARRESTED! When A FAKE Story On Shahrukh Khan Spending A Night With An Actress Was Published

Shahrukh Khan is one of the most respected and humble actors of Bollywood. He always treated media with great respect. But sometimes journalists cross the limits!

Once a popular film magazine published an article in which they wrote that Shahrukh was told by his director to spend a night with the actress of his film. Shahrukh was so furious, when he read the story that he threatened to kill the journalist. Read about the entire incident described by Anupama Chopra in her book 'King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema'.

Shahrukh's Highly Explicit Scene With Deepa Sahi According to Bollywood Hungama, The year was 1992 and Shahrukh Khan had shot for a highly explicit scene with Deepa Sahi in Maya Memsaab, directed by the latter's husband Ketan Mehta. The Magazine Wrote That Ketan Mehta Told Deepa To Spend A Night With Shahrukh The popular magazine Cine Blitz published a story that alleged Ketan Mehta had asked Deepa to spend a night with Shahrukh in a suburban hotel to get comfortable with each other, before shooting for the scene. They Also Wrote That Shahrukh & Deepa Compiled And... The story further said that the actors complied and the next day, the shoot was done with only Ketan and the DOP present. The story was slanderous, even by today's standards. And as it happens with such stories, no by line was given and hence, nobody knew who wrote the article. Shahrukh Was Damn Angry & Abused The Journalist Shahrukh Khan read the story and was livid. A day after the article was published, he ran into a Cine Blitz journalist, Keith D'Costa, at a film function. Assuming that Keith had written the story, he abused him with choicest of words. He Threatened To Castrate Keith Not satisfied, Shahrukh Khan called Keith at his house and threatened to go there and beat him up. The next day, he actually went to his house and hurled abuses in front of his parents! He even threatened to castrate Keith D'Costa. Anupama Chopra wrote that Keith felt like SRK was possessed and that he was sure that Shahrukh would hurt him. Keith Filed A Police Complaint Against Shahrukh On his editor's advice, Keith complained to the cops. Shahrukh Khan however continued to call his house and abuse him. Keith filed another complaint and requested police protection. Shahrukh Khan Was Arrested The following day, Shahrukh Khan was arrested from Film City and was taken to Bandra Police Station. Since he was a star by then, he was not jailed; few of the cops even took his autograph. SRK requested to make one phone call. And guess whom did Shahrukh called? I'll Come & F**k You Keith D'Costa! It seems that in front of the policemen, he told him, "I'm in jail but I'll come f*** you." At 11:30 pm in the night, Shahrukh Khan's close friend Chikki Pandey got him out on bail. Shahrukh Apologised Later Two years later, Virginia Vacha, another Cine Blitz journalist, convinced SRK that Keith had not written the article. Realizing he was wrong, Shahrukh Khan profusely apologised for his behaviour. He hugged Keith D'Costa and offered to come to his house and apologize to his parents. He Forgave Everyone For Cine Blitz, he did exclusive photo shoots and gave interviews. Anupama Chopra however didn't reveal who was it who wrote the shocking article about Shahrukh and Deepa Sahi.

For the uninitiated, the explicit intimate sequence was removed from the film because of the Censors but in 2008, this intimate scene got leaked on the Internet.

