 »   »   » SHOCKING CONTROVERSY! When Aamir Khan Took A Dig At SRK & Wrote Shahrukh Is LICKING My Feet

Well, it's hard to believe but Aamir Khan actually took a dig at Shahrukh Khan in the past, when he wrote in his blog that Shahrukh is licking his feet.

Everyone was shocked to read Aamir Khan's blog as no one expected this from a superstar like him. Read what happened exactly below.

I Am Sitting With My Kids He wrote, "I'm sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games.'' Shahrukh Is Licking My Feet Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. Shahrukh Is The Name Of Our Dog What more can I ask for? Now, before you jump to any conclusions let me add that Shahrukh is the name of our dog. I Did Not Name Him And before you jump to any further conclusions let me add that I had nothing to do with naming him. Shahrukh Is The Dog Of The Caretakers In fact Shahrukh is the dog of the caretakers of our house. When I bought this house it came with the caretaker and his dog! SRK Was Shooting For A Commerical In This House Apparently Shahrukh (the actor) was shooting for a commercial in this house a few years ago, and that very day the caretakers bought a pup, and named him Shahrukh. Strange! What are the chances of me buying a house which comes with a dog called Shahrukh! Shahrukh Is Begging For My Attention Well Shahrukh is once again begging for my attention, so let me get back to him. He is smelling too much, he needs a bath.

Hmm...we didn't find it funny, what about you readers?

