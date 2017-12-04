 »   »   » MEMORIES! When Amitabh Bachchan Tried To Take His Own Life & Shashi Kapoor SAVED His Life!

Shashi Kapoor, the veteran actor passed away at the age of 79 today. It came as a shocker to everyone. He was ill for a long time and a few hours ago, breathed his last.

He wasn't just a brilliant actor but a great co-star too! You all must be aware about his bromance with Amitabh Bachchan but how many of you are aware of the fact that once Shashi Kapoor had saved Big B's life.

When Big B Tried To Take His Own Life It all happened when Big B, who is an asthmatic, couldn't bear the attack while shooting for the film ‘Coolie' at the now defunct Sea Rock and tried to take his own life. Here’s How Shashi Kapoor Saved His Life The attack was so severe that he rushed towards the parapet as if to jump out and would have on an impulse, if it would not have been for Shashi, who held him back and saved his life, and the rest as they say is history. Amitabh Bachchan Made A Deal With Shashi Kapoor Post that incident, Big B got really close to Shashi Kapoor and made sure that every two-hero film that he would sign, Shashi Kapoor would be his co-star. Rest They Say Is History Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor had given many hit films including Deewar, Shaan, Silsila and Namak Halaal. Their Bromance Was Magical They didn't share only amazing chemistry on-screen but also a very deep bond with each other and throughout their life, they backed each other in their own ways. Shashi Kapoor With Big B Remember when Shashi Kapoor received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre, Amitabh Bachchan was also there in attendance and their pictures were all about the unbreakable bond that they used to share.

May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the entire family..