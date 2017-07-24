 »   »   » NO REGRETS! When Anushka Shetty Chose Prabhas Over Ajay Devgn & Left The Superstar All UPSET!

The rumours of Anushka Shetty having rejected Prabhas starrer Saaho is all over the Internet. While there was never a confirmation about her casting, rumours have been rife that the makers of Saaho were quite keen to rope her in.

On a similar note, we came across an interesting incident that took place back in the year of 2011, when Anushka was offered a role opposite Ajay Devgn but she rather chose Prabhas over the Superstar and left him all upset.



Here's What Had Happened.. It all started when Rohit Shetty came up with the idea of directing Hindi remake of Tamil film, Singham that casted Suriya and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Rohit Wanted Anushka Shetty In Singham (Hindi) Apparently, Rohit Shetty wanted Anushka Shetty to play the lead female character in the film opposite Ajay Devgn. However, Anushka rejected the film and the film landed into Kajal Aggarwal's lap.

Why Did Anushka Reject The Film? Speaking about rejecting Singham, Anushka had said, "Yes, a lot was written in Mumbai about why I couldn't do Singham and so much of it was so untrue."

'Price Was The Issue' "But it was all because of a miscommunication regarding numbers (price). So far, the offers from Mumbai have not really been that inviting. But that may change soon," had said Anushka.

Anushka's Rejection Left Ajay Devgn Upset According to reports, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were so upset with Anushka that all their friends grew wary of her.



But Things Worked In Favour Of Anushka Interestingly, at that time, Anushka Shetty was focusing more on Prabhas starrer Baahubali and rest we say is history.

Anushka's Craze Among Bollywood Buffs Without making a proper Bollywood debut, Anushka Shetty has become a sensation owing to her impeccable acting and sizzling chemistry with Prabhas in Baahubali 2.

Do You Know Anushka's Remuneration? On that note, let us tell you that the actress was paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 Crores for her role in Baahubali 2.

However, It's Our Bad That She Might Not Sign Saaho! Cut to present, all Pranushka fans are rooting for their casting in Saaho. But owing to her tight schedule, Anushka might not come on board for Saaho.



