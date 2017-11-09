 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Ashutosh Gowariker HUMILIATED Priyanka Chopra For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Award Show

Bollywood is a place that is full of controversies! Famous director Ashutosh Gowariker has worked with both Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the past. But it seems that Aishwarya is someone, who is very close to his heart.

Once at an award show Ashutosh Gowariker humiliated Priyanka Chopra for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read all the details of the event below.

Priyanka Chopra Had Won The Best Actress Award As per a leading web portal, "Moments after Pryanka Chopra collected her award and returned to her seat, Ashutosh went up to collect his award for the Best Director.'' He Said Priyanka, I Love You But.... ''The first thing he uttered after grabbing the mike was, 'Priyanka I love you.'' Aishwarya Deserved The Award ''But I don't know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar.'' Audiences Were Shocked "A hush fell over the entire gathering. Ashutosh realised that he'd gone too far.'' He Then Compared Aishwarya & Priyanka "Maybe it is because you are very hard-working and she is a natural." Jaya Bachchan Also Wanted Aishwarya To Win ''To make the matters worse he said, "Jayaji was just asking me the same thing." Priyanka Didn't React Priyanka Chopra did not react at that time, but she had shared her displeasure with many of her close freinds. She Was Hurt As per reports, Priyanka Chopra was really hurt by Ashutosh Gowariker's comment at the award show. Priyanka Had Won The Award For Fashion & Dostana Priyanka had said in her speech that she was very happy to be nominated (Fashion, Dostana) among the likes of the beautiful Aishwarya Rai (Jodhaa Akbar) and the talented Kajol (U, Me Aur Hum). Another Rumour Another sensational rumour came out after the award function, which said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not pleased with Priyanka's speech as she did not talk about her acting abilities and just stated that Aish has a beautiful face.

Hmm...interesting! So readers do you think Ashutosh Gowariker did the right thing on stage? Please let us know your views by posting in the comments section below.

