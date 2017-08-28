 »   »   » OMG! Emraan Hashmi Had Admitted Having An Affair With A Married Woman In This Throwback Interview

Shocking, isn't it! But that's what the blue-eyed Bhatt boy had revealed in one of his throwback interviews, as per India Today.

Emraan Hashmi debuted in the year 2004 with Anurag Basu's Murder opposite Mallika Sherawat. The film revolved around Hashmi's character who played a lover boy to a married woman.



But not many know that Emraan has a similar experience in his real life too. Read on to know more...



'I Did Have An Affair With A Married Woman' In one of his throwback interviews which date back to 2005, Emraan had confessed that he had been in a relationship with a married woman, before tying the knot with his now-wife Parveen Shahani. He was quoted as saying, "Yes I did have an affair with a married woman."

He Wasn't Aware About Her Marital Status "But all along I wasn't aware that she was married."

Later, Emraan Came To Know That She Is Married But... The actor had confessed that as soon as he got to know about the woman's marital status, he wanted to back out, but somehow he couldn't. "Yes, I know it doesn't make sense but when in a relationship, logic goes for a toss. So I went along without knowing where this wild journey was headed for," he had said.

His Conscience Started To Hurt Emraan still kept on continuing with the relationship, despite his "conscience started to hurt."

'Had I Been The Husband, I Would Have Killed The Guy Who Had Tried To Rustle An Affair With My Woman' "I asked myself several times as to what was I doing? Had I been the husband, I would have killed the guy who had tried to rustle an affair with my woman. Must tell you, all these thoughts were troubling me for quite some time. But I till kept going at it for some strange reason."

The Relationship Ended When The Two Were Caught Red-Handed It was only when Emraan and the lady were caught red-handed that the relationship came to an end.

The Woman's Husband Came To Know & There Was 'Fisticuffs' Emraan said that the woman's husband got to know about their affair and a showdown was inevitable. He added, "We had even come to fisticuffs. But common friends intervened and the issue was sorted out before things took an ugly turn.

A Lesson Learnt The actor had concluded by saying, "So for all the adventurism that is associated with a one night stand, I am not a big fan of it any longer!."



Cut to present, Emraan is happily married to Parveen and the couple has a son named Ayaan.