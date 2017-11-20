 »   »   » REVENGE! When Salman Khan Said NASTY THINGS About EX-GIRLFRIEND Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The two are still remembered for their infamous break-up.

After their split, Bhansali remained friends with both Salman and Aishwarya. But Salman got really upset when SLB took Hrithik Roshan instead of him in Guzaarish, a film which also starred his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read what Salman had said about the movie below.

Here's What Happened Once at a function to felicitate the handicapped, Salman Khan took a dig at SLB, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film. Even Dogs Didn't Watch Guzaarish The actor said that Guzaarish wasn't even watched by dogs- "koi kutta bhi nahin gaya". He Added Even Mosquitoes Didn't Watch The Movie "Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne.'' It Does Not End Here Salman while answering a little girl's questions on how to make it big in Bollywood had said, "Jaake usko milo. Voh tumhare pe picture bana dega, khud khoob kamayega, lekin tumko kuch nahin dega," (Go and meet Bhansali, he'll make a film on you. He'll make pots of money but won't pay you a dime). Aishwarya Didn't React But Hrithik Didn't Sit Quiet "It's not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his BO collections are not up there with yours.'' Guzaarish Is A Super Success ''Guzaarish is a super success in its own way. In my opinion a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving." Don't Laugh At Others ''This is the time one should use to turn even enemies into friends...just give love, not laugh at others.'' I Have Already Forgiven His Words ''By the time I finish this sentence, I have already forgiven his words, because I know deep inside he only has love for me and this must have been just a momentary lapse of judgement.'' Will Expect A Hug From Salman ''Will expect a big hug the next time I meet him". How Can A Friend Be So Insensitive? When Bhansali was asked to comment, he had said, "If such an old and trusted friend can be so insensitive I don't want anything to do with the entertainment industry."

Well, do you think Salman Khan did the right thing by saying this about Guzaarish?

