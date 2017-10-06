 »   »   » OUCH! When Shahrukh Khan Called Akshay Kumar A 'KID' & Akki Gave Back To Him In 'KHILAADI' Style!

Shahrukh Khan & Akshay Kumar are those Superstars of Bollywood, who have made it big without having a godfather or in simple words, are not products of 'nepotism'.

Today, to make your 'Flashback Friday' a little extra special, let us take you through an old 'nok-jhok' moment of Shahrukh Khan & Akshay Kumar, in which SRK pulled Akki's legs by calling him a kid.

How It Started.. It all happened when Shahrukh Khan won the 'Best Actor' in the popular category at Zee Cine Awards 2011 and came on stage to receive his award from none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sajid Asked SRK To Join Him & Akshay On Stage Interestingly, Sajid Khan & Akshay Kumar were hosting the show and Sajid asked SRK to join them on stage. What happened later, left everyone in splits. SRK VS Akki Sajid Khan asked the two Superstars (Shahrukh & Akshay), to mouth each other dialogues from their films and let's see, who performed better! And Then, SRK Called Akshay A 'Kid' The witty guy that Shahrukh Khan is, he told, "Main Akki ko koi popular dialogue nahin sunaunga. Meri ek purani film this Chamatkar". He then asks Akshay if he's aware about it adding, "Tum jab chote they."(You were a kid then) SRK Pulled Akshay's Legs As expected, Shahrukh Khan's dialogue was too tough to repeat and Akshay gave up and SRK again pulled his legs by saying, "Bolaa naa, tab tum chote they." Akki Gave Back To SRK In 'Khiladi' Style When it was Akshay's turn to say a dialogue of his own film, he made sure that he throws something at SRK which he can't repeat and that exactly happened! Like Akki, SRK failed to repeat his dialogue and left everyone is splits. Their Camaraderie Left Everyone In Splits Before leaving the stage, SRK said, "We both are happy in our space and we don't need to recite each other dialogues," to which Akshay happily agreed.

You can watch the video here..