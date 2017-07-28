 »   »   » We Miss OLD SRK! When Shahrukh Khan's Love For Gauri Khan MULTIPLIED Because Of This Person!

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been giving us relationship goals from the past twenty six years and we all know that no Bollywood couple can ever take their place.

On that note, we came across an old Filmfare interview of Shahrukh Khan, in which he talked about his first son, Aryan Khan for the first time and how his love for Gauri Khan changed post his arrival in their small world.

SRK On Being Worried If After Few Years, His Son Will Judge His Movies "It terrifies me. I don't think I've done any films I'll be ashamed of, which will embarrass him. And in the next 4-5 years I want to build up a collection of films which I'll be proud of, and which he'll be proud of." At That Time, SRK's Hands Were Full Of Projects "I have films with Shashilal Nair (untitled), Abbas-Mustan (Badshah), Mani Ratnam (Dil Se), Mansoor Khan (Josh, that's another bad guy film) and Karan Johar. Projects with Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, David Dhawan and Aziz Mirza are in the pipeline." Here's What SRK Wanted To Be For Aryan As An Actor & A Dad "I want Aryan's friends to say, 'Hey man, we saw your dad's film. He's not with it, but he's okay. A real cool guy'." "I guess, that's the way they'll be talking in the next century, right? That's the way we thought of Clint Eastwood. He was a little out of synch, not really our type, but still a real cool guy." SRK On His Popularity & Charisma Among Mothers "Fortunately, though I may not have bowled the college girls over, I've endeared myself to their mothers and to little kids." For SRK, Family Always Came First "They love me... my films. You know, I love toys and I love kids, I can play with them for hours. But after 4-5 hours I would normally leave them behind and return home to my wife, sister and dog." SRK On Seeing A Baby At Home, Everyday "Now, this little boy is going to be there in my house, day in and day out. He's going to be a part of my family, he's a part of me. That feels a little strange." SRK On Becoming A 'Dad' "Well, it hasn't made me less of a sex symbol. And I'm not feeling old, though now I'd like to play a father in my films." SRK On Gauri: She Looks Like Mother Mary " "But yes, it's made me a nicer person, I hope. Pregnancy certainly has made Gauri sweeter, warmer, nicer and more beautiful. She looks like Mother Mary now. Very motherly." Awww, How Romantic! "And I think she'll be a real good mother. I loved her passionately before, and I still love her but more tenderly. It's thrilling to know she's carrying a part of me."

He concluded by saying, "And I'm just waiting to see, touch and play with this little part of me. He's going to be my life's best toy."