 »   »   » Year Round-up 2017! 8 Movies We Thought Would Be Blockbusters But Flopped Horribly

The year 2017 saw two biggies clashing right at the beginning in the form of Shahrukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and both the films fared really well at the box office. However, the movies we thought would break Raees and Kaabil's record at the BO ended up being disasters despite having a starcast and creating a buzz.

We have 8 films in 2017 that people had high hopes, but sadly, turned out to be horrible and sank without a trace. Even Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan's films ended up sinking like the Titanic. Check them out below...