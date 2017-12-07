 »   »   » Year Round-up 2017! 8 Movies We Thought Would Be Blockbusters But Flopped Horribly

The year 2017 saw two biggies clashing right at the beginning in the form of Shahrukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and both the films fared really well at the box office. However, the movies we thought would break Raees and Kaabil's record at the BO ended up being disasters despite having a starcast and creating a buzz.
We have 8 films in 2017 that people had high hopes, but sadly, turned out to be horrible and sank without a trace. Even Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan's films ended up sinking like the Titanic. Check them out below...
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Shahrukh Khan was back in his lovey-dovey avatar with Anushka Sharma and people flocked to the theatres hoping to see the King of Romance back in action, only to realise that it's a boring film with no sense of head or tail. The film flopped and ended up being a joke.
Tubelight
People assumed that Salman Khan's film can never flop as his fan base is huge and they'll support him no matter what. Tubelight's trailer was good and filled with emotional content and analysts predicted yet another blockbuster. Despite all the buzz, Tubelight had a bad storyline with over the top emotional drama which never really connected with the audience. Tubelight was a huge flop!
Rangoon
Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are exceptional actors who have the capability to deliver a hit and the audiences thought just that, but sadly, only to realise that all that glitters is not gold as Rangoon failed to cut at the box office and had no hype after its release. It was a disaster!
Jagga Jasoos
The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was enough to create a buzz and add to that the concept of a fairytale like movie, the film promised to be something new. After the release, the audiences cursed themselves for wasting their money on the film and even had the highest walk-out from the theatres as well. Jagga Jasoos was an epic fail!
Bhoomi
Sanjay Dutt's comeback film was all over the news and headlines stated that he's gonna be back with a bang as the trailer was so moving and powerful, all this before its release. After its release, the ones who saw the film wished that Sanjay Dutt should never come back into movies again. Disaster!
Simran
Kangana Ranaut can deliver a hit if it's a women-oriented film they said, and the audiences were hoping that this film would be as good as Queen as Kangana can single-handedly take a film to glory. Sadly, all the sand castles were drowned as Simran is no Queen and the film sank without a trace!
Sarkar 3
The previous installments of Sarkar fared well at the box office and expectations were high for the third part. However, the film left the audiences high and dry as it lacked even basic elements that make a decently good movie. Despite having Amitabh Bachchan, Sarkar 3 crashed!
Haseena Parkar
For the first time, Shraddha Kapoor shed her sweet and bubbly look and donned a serious character with a complete makeover of Dawood's sister. The trailer attracted lot of attention as it was on a controversial subject and right after the film released, the attention dipped as it turned out to be yet another badly made film which lacked to hold people's attention. Sad!