 »   »   » Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Here's 16 Best Movies Of The Mr. Perfectionist

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was such a big hit, that it ended up collecting 5 Crores at the box office in the year 1988, which at time was a mammoth amount and ran way beyond expectations. The storyline and songs were a hit among the masses especially Papa Kehte Hain, Ae Mere Humsafar and Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai.



Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi (1991)

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi was a typical 90s film where a middle class boy falls in love with a rich girl and her father doesn't support the ordeal. However, during that period, these kinda movies were all the rage and Aamir along with Pooja Bhatt, delivered a stellar performance. The title track was a hit among the audiences along with the Hindi-Konkani song Galyat Sankali Sonyachi.



Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Aamir Khan introduced the game of cycle races through Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and the movie got people hooked, as it delivered an edge of the seat race during the climax. Not only was it based on sports, the film also was peppered with college fun, friends, love and fights. Overall, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar changed the way college themed films were made during the early 90s.



Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Andaz Apna Apna was a complete laugh riot that starred the biggest names of tinsel town Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. The way the film is shot with Aamir and Salman boasting of their richness while making a fool of themselves, was the highlight of the film. It indeed was much way ahead of its time in terms of comedy.



Rangeela (1995)

Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar delivered a refreshing film with Rangeela and was one of a kind the Indian audiences had ever seen. The typical 'tapori' of Mumbai played by Aamir ruled the silver screen and Urmila running by the beach in a petticoat took the country by storm. Rangeela is surely the most memorable film of Aamir during the 90s.



Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

Akele Hum Akele Tum was a musical hit where two struggling singers Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala fall in love, bear a child and end up being separated. The film was too emotional where they balance their life between their singing career and son, and that left the audiences teary-eyed, as it shows the real struggles of a middle class family caught between dreams and family responsibilities.



Raja Hindustani (1996)

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Raja Hindustani was the talk of the town back in the day and everybody were keen to watch the movie as it showed Aamir in a different avatar. The storyline was woven really well and it was also well-known for the kissing scene between Aamir and Karisma in the rains under the tree.



Ishq (1997)

Ishq was a youthful film boasting of a starcast of Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol along with Johnny Lever.The comedy was intense right from the beginning till the end. The film had all the elements of a typical Bollywood film such as love, drama, comedy and good songs.



Lagaan (2001)

This Aamir Khan starrer was a game-changer in the early 2000s as the audiences were getting sick and tired of the same old love stories in Bollywood. The film showcased history being made through a game of cricket between a team of villagers and English players, who were ruling our country at that time. Given the love for cricket in India, Lagaan was destined to be asuper hit right from the beginning.



Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta brought the coolness quotient in Bollywood with Dil Chahta Hai as the film showcased the 'bro' life. Also, Aamir Khan's goatee in the film ended up being a trend of sorts and many youngsters were inspired by it and sported the same. The songs were hip and trendy too.



Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir Khan brought the trend of patriotism back with Rang De Basanti and the flashback of Chandrasekhar Azad, along with modern day Indian struggles matched really well with the storyline. From being spoilt college dudes to suddenly caring so much about the country's well-being, Rang De Basanti ended up winning hearts.



Taare Zameen Par (2007)

If Aamir Khan did not make you cry in Taare Zameen Par, you gotta be joking! The film was very emotional and had three characters Aamir Khan, the dylexic kid and his mother playing important parts all throughout the film. In the end, the movie teaches the importance of a mother, family and teachers. This was indeed Aamir's best in 2000s.



Ghajini (2008)

The audiences were seething in anger while watching Ghajini and connected well with Aamir Khan's role as they felt the pain and suffering that he portrayed on the silver screen. The injustice that took place in his life and his lover's life formed the crux of the story and the rest is history!



3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots was undoubtedly loved by the audiences across all ages as it was such a funny, witty and meaningful movie that something like this can never be made again. While those who already passed out of college started missing their good old days after watching the film, the ones who were still in college realised how lucky they were to enjoy their days with friends and classmates.



PK (2014)

A storyline like PK is difficult to make and only a star like Aamir Khan is capable to convince the audience with his stellar performance. The alien life in search of his locket to get back home, stumbles upon the nuances of God on earth made the movie all the way hilarious. It was a super hit at the box office as well and the movie ran for months.



Dangal (2016)

The last but not the least Dangal is still on everyone's minds and Aamir Khan left no stone unturned to look so professional in the movie, that he gained and shed weight in a jiffy, risking his health in the process. The way he encouraged and supported his daughters to win laurels to the country in the sport of wrestling is what makes this movie a memorable one.

