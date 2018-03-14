 »   »   » Aamir Khan On His Birthday: I Was Wishing Amitabh Bachchan Should Wish Me First And He Did

As Aamir Khan turns an year older today, he reveals that his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered shoulder and back injury, is doing well now.

"I shot with him last night. He has problem in the back and shoulder as he has a lot of action sequences in the film. After a long time audience will get to see him doing action. So definitely it is a challenging film for him. But he is coping up well.

"There are times when you have physical problems. He has injury on the shoulder and back. Day before yesterday he had lot of problem but he is better now," Aamir said at a press conference in Mumbai.

The superstar, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, has flown in from Jodhpur where he was shooting for the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie.

Aamir said it was a special moment for him to get birthday wishes from Bachchan.

"I was so much lost while shooting that I forgot the time. Suddenly his booming voice come on the mic and he wished me in front of everyone. I was happy. I was wishing he should wish me first and he did," he added.

Bachchan sparked health concerns yesterday when he posted on his blog that he had called his team of doctors to Jodhpur from Mumbai.

Wife Jaya Bachchan later said he had pain in his neck and back due to the heavy costumes in the film.

Bachchan today again took to his blog to give an update on his health. In a poetic post in Hindi, the actor said he was not feeling well and had to call his doctors for the treatment, but now he is doing fine.

"I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again... I will rest and keep informed in process," Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for "Thugs of Hindostan" Big B wrote in his blog.

Inputs from PTI