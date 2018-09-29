 »   »   »  When Aamir Khan SLAMMED Yash Chopra After Being Replaced By Shahrukh Khan: They Tell Lies, It Hurts

Aamir Was Tremendously Upset With Mr Chopra

Apparently, Yash Chopra had accused Aamir of wanting to know exactly how many punches he would give Sunny Deol and vice versa.



To which, Aamir said, "They don't fail to understand my approach They simply tell lies. Yes it hurts tremendously when they do this."







Aamir Slammed Yash Chopra For His Accusation

He had asserted, "Regarding Yash Chopra's accusation I'd like to put things in perspective. In the first narration he told me that Sunny (Deol) and I would fight but it would be Juhi (The woman whom I was obsessed with and harassing) who would kill me.



That was poetic justice. Then I came to know that he had narrated a different climax to Sunny in which Sunny would kill me. So I asked for a joint narration."







Aamir Said He Was Concerned About His Screen Image

He continued, "I was concerned about my screen image. I was certainly not going to be beaten up by a regular hero in a regular commercial film.



See, I didn't mind being beaten up by Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because that was a different kind of film."







Aamir Didn’t Want To Be Beaten Up By Sunny Deol

"But if you have a casting coup like Sunny and me then I certainly don't want to be beaten up by him or even Arnold Schwarzenegger for that matter. Is there anything wrong with that?"



Aamir Khan On ‘Number Of Punches’

"When Yashji told me it would be an equal fight in the climax I asked him what he meant by that and he said both of us would have an equal number of punches. These were his words, said in the presence of cameraman Manmohan Singh and scriptwriter Honey Irani.



In any case it made more sense to have a heroine who has been terrorised all along killing her tormentor."







Was Aamir Sceptical About Playing A Negative Character In Darr?

Speaking about the same, Aamir said, "Yashji has also said that I had second thoughts about playing a negative role. Far from it... in fact, I would not have glamorised the role the way it was done in the film if I had done it. The character had a mental problem and it should have been played accordingly."



Aamir Had Also Talked About His Competitors Like SRK

"They are all doing very well. If you asking me to compare myself with them, I would say the audience views each of us differently. The audience expects different things from the four of us. There is no clash or rivalry between us. Each of us has our own niche."

