 »   »   » Aanand L Rai: Katrina Kaif Brings Ease, Fun And Love On The Sets Of Zero

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has thanked Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of his upcoming film Zero, for bringing ease and fun on the set of the movie. The film, which features Shahrukh Khan as a vertically challenged man, is currently under production."With joyful and affectionate Katrina Kaif on the shoot.

"Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy," Rai tweeted.

Earlier, speaking about Shahrukh Khan, Aanand L Rai had also said that he might be a superstar but the actor still is the same Delhi boy at heart with humble beginnings and it was this quality that made him even more endearing for the filmmaker's next "Zero".

"I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt 'Oh Delhiboy wahan tak pahuch gaya' (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights)."

"I never felt he didn't belong there."That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle class boy who has achieved it," Aanand told PTI when asked how does he see this transformation of the actor.

The movie reunites the cast of "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" with SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif featuring in the film. For the first time, Aanand has teamed up with a star like Shah Rukh. Asked if the stakes have become higher, the 46-year-old director says, "There were bright chances."

He is, however, relieved to have SRK on board."Shah Rukh makes me feel so comfortable and makes you feel like he is the most obedient actor you have ever worked with. I have found a friend, a big brother in him."

"I am enjoying the process and he is letting me fly," he says.As of now, Aanand is gearing up for the Christmas release of the film which, he says, is "shaping up great" and is a "lifetime of experiences".

