 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Didn't Marry Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Her Beauty; Here's The Real Reason

I Am Amitabh Bachchan's Son

''We aspire to be good human beings, loving children and good professionals at what we do. These epitaphs are not going to stay. Today, you are number one and tomorrow, you are not going to be. I have always been like that. I am Amitabh Bachchan's son.''

I Could Be Complete Wreck & Say

''I mean I could be complete wreck and say 'Oh my God, how am I going to handle the pressure or I could have been the most arrogant person on earth'. I don't think I am either in all its modesty. I feel people are going to watch my films not because I am the part of the 'it' couple. It's terribly sweet Oprah to say all this and I really respect her."

I Didn't Marry Her Because She Is Beautiful

"That's not the basis of my relationship with Aishwarya. It's not about - you're hot and let's get married. It's not that. I married her for the human being that she is, not because she is the most successful actor we have or she is the international face of the Indian cinema because she is one of the most beautiful women.''

When You Come Back Home

''No, it's not. At the end of the day, when you come back home from a hard day at work, you go to bed and you have to face certain realities about how the person is like.''

I Married Her For

''These faces that we have come off at night without makeup. I married her for that person.''

Why Aishwarya Tied The Knot With Abhishek?

In another interview to a daily, Abhishek had said, "I am used to people whistling at my wife... see my wife then you will know why I am saying this. I have never whistled at her to woo her... I don't think its the right thing to do. I courted her through my gesture, emotions and words. To which, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said, "This is why I am married to him."

When We Were Newly Married

In the same interview, Abhishek added, "She cooks really well... in fact she makes good deserts. When we were newly-married, there is a Bengali custom where the girl has to make some sweet and she prepared halwa which was too good. More than anything else, it is the emotion and with love you cook that matters."