 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai After Her Break-up With Salman Khan: Hope People Will Like Ash-Vivek Oberoi Pair Too

There have been many successful star pairs in Bollywood. When Aishwarya Rai was asked what according to her makes a pair click, Aishwarya told, "I think, its when people like a particular character that they grow fond of the pair. And I guess, it's no different in my case either."

Aishwarya On Her Pairing With Vivek

"Audience loved the Salman-Ash pair in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The Ash-Akshaye combination in Taal was well-received too. People have loved the SRK-Ash jodi in Devdas and Mohabbatein. Hope the moviegoer likes the Ash-Vivek pair too!"

But Aishwarya Didn't Choose A Fav Co-star...

"It may sound clichéd, but I genuinely loved working with all my co-artists. Every film and narrative brings to screen a different chemistry between the stars. So, I enjoyed every experience. You will see me co-star with Ajay in Raincoat. Co-incidentally, people have appreciated this pairing too. So there you see..."

Vivek Also Talked About His Chemistry With Aishwarya

"I think we look good together. But so has been the case with my previous co-stars. Be it Antara inCompany, Rani in Saathiya or Dia in Dum. I guess I am like water, mix it with wine, rum or beer,nasha toh chadta hi hain. What do you guys think? Aapko kya lagta hain? [smiles]."

Vivek Reveals The Secret Behind Good Chemistry

"I think comfort is a big factor that brings about chemistry and positive vibes on screen. If the artists are comfortable working with each other and share an enjoyable equation, that shows on-screen."

Aishwarya Had Also Talked About Working With Mr Bachchan

"It was fabulous working with him, as always. You are going to see Bachchanji in a totally different avatar. He plays the role of ‘Uncle'. He is a warm, lovable, fun-headed character. Trust me, you will love him all the way."

Vivek Was All Praises For Mr Bachchan Too!

"Oh, he has always been my idol. The ultimate screen-god. It was incredible. His professionalism can put us youngsters to shame. Getting to share the same frame with him is an experience that I will carry to the grave. Fantastic in one word."

Cut To Present...

Post their alleged break-up, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi have always avoided crossing each other's paths. However, this year in January, Aishwarya & Vivek were caught in a single frame, during the Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India.

At the event, when Amitabh Bachchan clicked a selfie with the PM and other celebs, ex-lovers, Aishwarya Rai & Vivek Oberoi were also seen posing for the same.

