 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Flaunting Their Love: Unseen Pics From Initial Years Of Marriage

Abhi-Aishwarya's Visit To Tirupati After Wedding

When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai clicked with Tina Ambani during a visit to The Lord Venkatesh Wara Temple at Tirupati, some 550 kms south of Hyderabad on 22 April 2007.

Love Has A Face

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look every bit gorgeous in this candid while Abhishek Bachchan looks down. Has it really been a decade? They still look same!

Look At Them!

Yet another candid picture of Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking all stylish and making our hearts skip a bit faster.

Friends First!

Aishwarya & Abhishek have always maintained that they are friends first and then a married couple and apparently that's the secret behind their successful marriage.

PDA Game Strong

Did we forget to mention that their PDA game has been strong from the day one of their wedding and we just love that?

Did You Know What Aishwarya Find Special About Abhishek?

"He's special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing.

It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with."

He's My Man: Aishwarya

"He's someone who'll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there's nothing showbiz about him. That's the nicest part. He's relatable and engaging as a person. And he's my man, the father of my child.

Abhishek Feels The Same For Aishwarya

He was once quoted as saying, "Aishwarya is like an anchor for me. Aishwarya is my buddy, a friend. I can discuss anything with her.

Our relationship is not based on her being the Aishwarya Rai or me coming from an illustrious family. It is just about two people falling in love which was organically grown. We were meant to be, it is destiny."

Signing Off With Their Most Memorable Picture

An inside picture of Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan from their wedding. The can be seen taking the 'pheras'.



On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanne Khan, while Abhishek in Mamarziyaan.