 »   »   »  UNSEEN PIC! No More COLD VIBES Between Aishwarya Rai & Shweta Bachchan; Caught HUGGING While Dancing

A lot has been written about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan's cold vibes. In the last year, whenever the duo was spotted under one roof, the rumours of their 'family tiff' got stronger. Thanks to their much visible awkwardness and zero conversation. However, for a change, Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan were caught in a happy mood and the duo not only exchanged smiles and was caught chitchatting with each other but also danced together at Deepika-Ranveer's reception party.
Look At Them!
Shweta Bachchan hugs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from behind while dancing at DeepVeer's reception and we're glad to see no ‘cold vibes' between them.
Holding Hands...
Big B shared this picture of Aishwarya & Shweta on his blog and captioned it as saying, "Hand in hand ‘bahurani' and ‘bua' .. coming in on those steep steps.." [sic]
Aishwarya Shakes A Leg With Deepika
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a gala time at Deepika-Ranveer's reception and these pictures are proof.
Big B Owned The Dance Floor & How
Presenting you a collage of Big B's amazing pictures from the dance floor. Ranveer Singh is indeed a powerhouse of energy but we gotta say that Big B is a bunch of awesomeness.
How Sweet Is That!
Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone dance together at the reception party and we heart this picture.
Big B & Deepika were last seen together in Piku, in which they portrayed the role of a father and daughter.
Coming back to the newly-weds, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The film also marks the second outing of Sara Ali Khan, after Kedarnath. Soon after the release of Simmba, Ranveer will resume the shoot of Gully Boy.
As far as Deepika's work front is concerned, she will kick-start the shoot of Meghna Gulzar's next directorial in 2019. Both Deepika & Ranveer were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which was a blockbuster.