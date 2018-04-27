 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Signed Josh Because She Was Paired Opposite Salman Khan Initially!

Initially The Movie Had Salman Khan

''When Josh came my way, there was this huge discussion that she is nuts; why is she accepting a role like this? I was playing Shahrukh's sister and the lead opposite Chandrachur Singh. Initially, in the film, first there was Shahrukh and Salman, then Shahrukh and Aamir.''

They Wondered If I Was Okay With It

''All these discussions of casting went on and then finally they said that they were getting Chandrachur and wondered if I was okay with it. I have seen some of my colleagues get disturbed, very disillusioned and very disheartened by the pressures of expectations. But my resolve gave me the strength to tide through everything and my every choice, even if it was slightly against the tide, it got me my own little victories in each of them.''

I Will Have My Own Story To Tell

''I felt this is going to be my original story. I am going to have my own story to tell, where I have come and done a Dhoom after 10 years of the business and it got me the fruits. I am very thankful for it and I worked for it.''

I Have Developed The Strength

In the same interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said, ''One thing I would like to share here in all genuine honesty, for which I have to thank God and my audience is that I have actually had at least one peak every year. Each year my every experience in that sense has been very blessed. I have been able to focus on that. I have developed the strength because I was put under the microscope from the beginning.''

When Aditya Chopra Told Me

''When I made the choice for Dhoom, I knew why I was making that choice. I had done only two item songs, Kajra re and Ishq kameena. Adi (Aditya Chopra) told me blatantly that he wanted me to underline this first cinematic moment of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. And I did that song. The song got a huge response. Then he came up with Dhoom. So I was doing Dhoom on one extreme, then Guru on another level and then Jodhaa Akbar.''

I Was Quite Sure That I Wanted To Be An Actress

''That's absolutely true. It is tough for me to pin down who might have been my first director because there were so many people. Shekhar Kapoor had told me, "Complete your degree but you will be in movies because I've done the same thing." Yashji said, "After completing your degree, come and start designing my sets and soon you will be in front of the camera because you are meant to be here."''

I Was Making A Conscious Decision

''When I decided not to pursue my degree in architecture, I was making a career choice. I was not doing a fly-by-night thing or saying, "Oh, what fun! Let me be an actor." No, I was making a conscious decision of a career choice.''

I Was Spoilt For Choice

''Fortunately for me, the directors who were approaching me were wonderfully accomplished and varied right from the beginning, so I just had the perfect schools to start working at and I was spoilt for choice, by the grace of God. I knew I was here to be a part of this creative medium called cinema.''