 »   »   »  UNSEEN VIDEOS! Aishwarya Rai KISSES & HUGS Deepika Padukone While Dancing Like There's No Tomorrow

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai 😭😭😭#IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/4LxyO4kBRb — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 11, 2018

Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance the night away with Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan and these videos are pure gold!

Another video of our fav queens Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai dancing and hugging at #IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/Sg9HOeAWBN — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 11, 2018

A super adorable video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hugging and kissing Deepika Padukone and we're in awe of their bonding.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey, Aishwarya Rai, Sidharth Malhotra at Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal's wedding celebration in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/LHAdMwp6Xd — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 11, 2018

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra take the dance floor by storm at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding celebration in Udaipur.

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor dance together at #IshaAmbaniSangeet in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/kyDiNRstIN — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 11, 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen bonding with Karisma Kapoor, the ex-girlfriend of Abhishek Bachchan and left everyone surprised.