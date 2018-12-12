English
UNSEEN VIDEOS! Aishwarya Rai KISSES & HUGS Deepika Padukone While Dancing Like There's No Tomorrow

By
    Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer burn down the dance floor at Isha Ambani wedding |FilmiBeat

    It doesn't happen very often when we see divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone letting their hair down like there's no tomorrow. However, the sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani not only brought all the big stars under one roof but also witnessed the 'craziest' side of all the celebs! Among all, it's Deepika & Aishwarya, whose dancing videos have taken the Internet by storm and boy, we can't stop watching these videos on loop! Have a look right here, right now..

    Oo-la-la!

    Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance the night away with Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan and these videos are pure gold!

    Pretty Ladies On The Floor!

    A super adorable video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hugging and kissing Deepika Padukone and we're in awe of their bonding.

    Epic Picture

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra take the dance floor by storm at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding celebration in Udaipur.

    Awkwardness? What's That?

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen bonding with Karisma Kapoor, the ex-girlfriend of Abhishek Bachchan and left everyone surprised.

    On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Gulab Jamun opposite her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, who directed Abhishek Bachchan in his last film, Manmarziyaan.

    On the other side, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next. The film is about the life of an acid attack survivor and is based on Laxmi Agarwal.
    Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

