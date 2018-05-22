 »   »   » Cut To 1994: Aishwarya Rai Reveals Why She Cried After Losing 'Miss Universe' Title To Sushmita Sen

What Made Aishwarya Emotional?

Speaking of her experience on stage during the final round, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "It has been a brilliant year for India. That's what I felt on stage. Backstage, after we went into the top 10, then top five, we felt really good for our countries."

‘India, We Did It’

"Some girls were already getting tearful. But I was just happy. Well, normally girls cry, but I don't. Though I did later on stage when they made the announcement, it was such an emotional moment. I felt, 'India, we did it'."

Aishwarya On Sushmita

"We really weren't expecting it as we already had a title this year. But the media did have their expectations. The Miss India contest was very narrow between Sushmita and me and so they thought if she could get Miss Universe, I could bag Miss World."

"I expect it to be a wonderful year and I suppose, like Lisa, last year's winner, said, 'I would grow up a lot. It is a lifetime within a life'."

Aishwarya Won $80000 & Prizes As Well

Speaking about what she would do with the money, Aishwarya said, "It does seem a lot, especially when converted. But I'll have to think about it. I can't answer you now, it is all too soon."

Aishwarya On Receiving The Film Offers

She confirmed it by saying, "Yes, several, but I haven't accepted any." She further added, "My life was taking its own course and I didn't want to jump from one bandwagon to another. There were so many modelling assignments."

Here’s What Stopped Aish From Signing Any Movie

"I had so many commitments. I had to complete this phase of my life. I have been in it for only two years. Winning this competition has brought in lots of offers but the association handles that."

Aish Answers If She Finds All The Glamour And Glitz Associated With Being Miss World Intimidating...

She replied by saying, "No. Probably my past experience as a model has helped me deal with the media, so I can cope, but what is exciting is the thought of travelling and doing something fruitful out of it all."