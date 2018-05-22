 »   »   » Cut To 1994: Aishwarya Rai Reveals Why She Cried After Losing 'Miss Universe' Title To Sushmita Sen

Related Articles
- Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Instagram Posts Will Remind You Of Your Own School Days!
- Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Kareena Kapoor Khan Won't Follow Your Footsteps When It Comes To This Thing
- What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into Mahira Khan At Cannes? Get Ready For SURPRISE!
- Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor
- WEIRD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Victim Of Trolling; Gets Slammed For Kissing Aaradhya On Lips
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: We As Women Need To Stop Judging Each Other
- Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Regret Rejecting Big Banner Films Starring Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan?
- Is She Still Angry? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Richa Chadha Regrets Signing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit; Says She Felt Misused In The Film
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya & Helen Mirren!
24 years ago, Sushmita Sen made India proud, when she bagged the coveted title of 'Miss Universe' in Philippines on May 21. At the time she won, Sushmita was just 18. Interestingly, there was a tie between Sushmita and Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) and later in the tie-breaker round, Sush beat Aish with 0.2 points and Aishwarya was was crowned the runner-up in the contest.
After the beauty pageant, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her experience to India Today and also revealed why she cried after losing the title to Sushmita Sen and her reply will surely win your heart.
What Made Aishwarya Emotional?
Speaking of her experience on stage during the final round, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "It has been a brilliant year for India. That's what I felt on stage. Backstage, after we went into the top 10, then top five, we felt really good for our countries."
‘India, We Did It’
"Some girls were already getting tearful. But I was just happy. Well, normally girls cry, but I don't. Though I did later on stage when they made the announcement, it was such an emotional moment. I felt, 'India, we did it'."
Aishwarya On Sushmita
"We really weren't expecting it as we already had a title this year. But the media did have their expectations. The Miss India contest was very narrow between Sushmita and me and so they thought if she could get Miss Universe, I could bag Miss World."
"I expect it to be a wonderful year and I suppose, like Lisa, last year's winner, said, 'I would grow up a lot. It is a lifetime within a life'."
Aishwarya Won $80000 & Prizes As Well
Speaking about what she would do with the money, Aishwarya said, "It does seem a lot, especially when converted. But I'll have to think about it. I can't answer you now, it is all too soon."
Aishwarya On Receiving The Film Offers
She confirmed it by saying, "Yes, several, but I haven't accepted any." She further added, "My life was taking its own course and I didn't want to jump from one bandwagon to another. There were so many modelling assignments."
Here’s What Stopped Aish From Signing Any Movie
"I had so many commitments. I had to complete this phase of my life. I have been in it for only two years. Winning this competition has brought in lots of offers but the association handles that."
Aish Answers If She Finds All The Glamour And Glitz Associated With Being Miss World Intimidating...
She replied by saying, "No. Probably my past experience as a model has helped me deal with the media, so I can cope, but what is exciting is the thought of travelling and doing something fruitful out of it all."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.