 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pregnancy! Did Amitabh Bachchan Try To Control News On Aish's Delivery?

The Guidelines On Aishwarya's Delivery Coverage Were

''No per-coverage of the event will take place and Story of the birth of the baby to run only after, and on the basis of, official announcement.''

No Cameras Allowed

‘'No camera or OB vans at hospital or any other location (like the Bachchans' homes Pratiksha or Jalsa) would be allowed.''

Amitabh's Reaction After Knowing That Media Will Not Follow Aish's Pregnancy

Senior Bachchan squashed all rumours and posted on Twitter, ''"HaHa ! Print Mid-Day asking if I have told I & B ministry to block media news of Aishwarya's delivery! Absolute rubbish! Good try!''

No Such Intentions

‘'Firstly, I have no such intention ever; secondly do you really think I & B would listen to me!?? No way baby!"

A Journalist Told Amitabh Bachchan

He added, "Apparently, media has been told by I & B to not have OB Vans outside hospitals! That news came to me via a journalist.. so someone putting two and two together and making it Bachchan... Ha ha ha !!''

All TV News Decided Not To Follow Aishwarya's Delivery

''And the message from the journalist of electronic stated: "To respect your family's privacy n women's dignity all TV news networks decided not to follow Aishwarya's pregnancy or delivery.''

Not A Single News On The Birth Of Aishwarya's Baby

‘'Not a single line news till official announcement. No camera's and OBs will be stationed at your place or hospital. Regards .."

These Allegations Are Completely False

Big B posted, ‘'So who does one believe? The self-proclaimed etiquette and decency of the electronic, or the dictat of the I&B Ministry?? BUT ..!! No worries! Every other day some ridiculous, malicious and completely false allegations are thrown at me! Smiley!''

They Misunderstood

‘'Some media took offense to my earlier tweets on the whole I&B matter and OB Vans .. sorted it out .. said sorry, they misunderstood ! PHEW!! Relieved that media understood what I was saying ..and all is well in the States of the Four !!.'' (sic)

Why I & B Decided Not To Cover News On Aishwarya's Pregnancy

As per a daily, one of Amitabh Bachchan's blog postings forced the broadcast media to issue such guidelines. It read, ''The entire day and afternoon has been spent in laughing among ourselves and ROTF (Rolling On the Floor) on the ridiculous time and attention being given in the electronic media on the birthday of Aishwarya...all of which is completely and entirely made up.'' (sic)