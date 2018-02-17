 »   »   » OH MY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's UNSEEN PICS As A BRIDE From Jodha Akbar Sets Are DIVINELY GORGEOUS!

Aishwarya's Unseen Pic From Jodha Akbar Sets

While promoting her film Jodha Akbar, Aishwarya had talked about her role in the film as well her performance and had said, "I will not claim that I have done justice to Jodhaa Bai's character, but I am sure that I have done justice to the character of Jodhaa Bai as etched out by Ashutosh.



I must say that it is a special quality in me that I always try and do justice to all the characters I play."







Aishwarya On Shooting The Film Amidst Her Wedding

Talking about the same, Aishwarya had said Glamsham, "Shooting of the film began before my marriage, took place during my marriage and continued afterwards too."



Jodha Akbar: 1st Film To Be Released After Her Marriage

"As far as I am concerned, Jodhaa Akbar includes all the aspects and time of my life that are closely related to my marriage.



However, it is true that this will be my first film to be released after marriage and hence it is of great importance to me."







Aishwarya On Taking Much Time For Make-up

"In fact, people as well as the media have asked me time and again as to why I take so much time for make-up.



I want to tell them that they should try and understand the pressure on us. Even before the actual job of acting begins, artistes have to spend hours sitting quietly while the make-up is done."







Aishwarya On Her Make-up For Jodha Akbar

"Although this in itself requires a lot of patience and endurance, no one realizes this as it is all behind the camera.



To be precise, make-up is not only necessary to make one look more beautiful, but also important for the toning of the skin and face muscles.



Abhishek is aware of this and hence he regards me for this quality of mine."



Aishwarya On Donning Heavy Costumes & Ornaments

"Yes, people have asked me this question time and again. But this time I really had to wear a lot of heavy ornaments and clothes as I was portraying an empress of the Mughal dynasty."



We Do Agree With Her!

"It required all these stuff. Anyways, hats off to all these women from the royal families who would get up early in the morning and adorn themselves with such heavy ornaments and clothes day after day."



Aishwarya On Her Prep Work For Jodha Akbar

"Ashutosh had narrated the character so brilliantly to me that there was no need for any extra work or preparation.



Besides, this is not a character like in DHOOM-2 which required me to make rounds of the gym to tone up my body."



And.. She Nailed It!

"I am happy that Ashutosh did not cover me up with ornaments only to make me appear like Jodhaa Bai. Instead he gave me ample scope to present my acting talents and this was a role very much different from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."



Aishwarya On Being Scared On The Film Set Owing To Horse Riding Scene

Speaking about the same, Aishwarya had said, "Look, such things are common in all aspects of life. Actually, when I came for this shoot, I was right from my foreign film shootings and had no preparations whatsoever.



Neither had I ever shot a horse riding scene nor been to a race course before."



But Aishwarya Dismissed All The Rumours..

"When Ashutosh asked me to do the scene, I simply jumped on the horse. All reports about my being scared are fabricated. I was just taking care of myself and there is nothing wrong in it. "



Aishwarya Enjoyed Horse Riding

"Ever since, I spent a few hours with the horse on the sets with a view to be familiar with the animal. All that I can tell you is that I enjoyed the horse riding and action scenes in the film and you can see it when you watch the film."









