 »   »   » UNIMAGINABLE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was A BACKBENCHER In College; Always TRIED To IMPRESS Teachers

Aishwarya Joined My College Late

"I studied for a year at Jaihind College, Mumbai, in the science stream. Aishwarya joined the college later, as she had initially joined KC College.''

Guys Would Stand Outside Our College Gates For Aishwarya

‘'Since KC College was quite close to my college, guys struck by her beauty in that college would come and stand outside our college gates.''

Aishwarya Would Travel By Train

"She was strikingly beautiful even then. She would travel by train, and would board at Khar station. If we happened to be together, we would walk to college, which is a few minutes from Churchgate. Boys (and girls) would just stop to look at her in awe.''

She Would Always Sit On The Last Bench

"She had a big group of friends and they would enter class at the last moment and would always sit on the last bench.''

Aishwarya Wanted To Impress Teachers

‘'But they would sit in the first bench for the Physics lectures because we had a very strict teacher, and because Aishwarya wanted to impress the teacher.''

She Was Teachers' Favourite

"She was the apple of all the teachers' eyes, especially the Physics lecturer who was the one to encourage her to appear in the college magazines, I think.''

In College Too, Aishwarya Was Known As The Most Beautiful Girl

‘'She was very down-to-earth and good at her studies. Everyone called her the most beautiful girl in college, and soon she proved to be the most beautiful girl in the world," Aishwarya's college mate wrote.

When Aishwarya Talked About Her College Days

In an interview to TOI, Aishwarya had revealed, ‘'While I was born in Mangalore, I lived my entire life in Mumbai. I went to Arya Vidya Mandir (Santacruz) and then to junior college at Jai Hind and Ruparel College.

My Professor Had Cancer & She Requested Me...

‘'While I wanted to do my medicine and all my best friends are doctors, last minute I switched to architecture as I thought I was also artistically inclined. One of my professors in college who had cancer was also a photojournalist, so she requested me to do a photoshoot for her.''

It Spread Like Wildfire

‘'I actually did it just for her, given her situation but the professionals who were there on set saw me and word spread like wildfire and the whole business was constantly asking me to join it.''

I Was Meant To Come Here

‘'Having lived in Bandra, everyone was around there so there were so many people after me and they all thought that I was meant to come here.''

When I Participated In Miss World

‘'I participated in Miss India in 1994 and then took a break for a year to go to 'Miss World'. By this time, top filmmakers had started talking to me, including Yash Chopraji and Shekhar Kapur. Shekhar told me, 'Look, I have also done my chartered accountancy and I know what you are thinking, but this is going to be your reality.''

Life Was Going To Change

‘'Complete your degree if this is what you think is the natural course of your life, but this is where you will be.' Instinctively, I just felt that life was going to change just like I had felt when I first modelled.''

I Was Out Of My Course For One Year

‘'It's not that oh I am going to make it, but it was just that life was going to change. So, I just went with the flow. I became 'Miss World' and I was out of my course for a year.''

When I Went Back To My College

‘'When I returned to college for felicitation, I realised that it would never ever be the same again for me. I could not have remained a normal student anymore. I had already done my first commercial with Aamir Khan and the energy around me had been very strong for a while.''