 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Was In A Turbulent Stage Earlier, Marriage Made Her Calmer: SLB

Aishwarya Now Has A Happier Life

''Aishwarya has gone through experiences. Life also teaches you more than you already know. Responsibilities teach you to look at life differently. All the exposure she has had from just being Miss World to sitting with Steven Spielberg as the jury member is an achievement and opens your mind. Also, she now has a happier life.''

She's Not In A Turbulent Stage Anymore

''That has made her calmer. It has made her respond to situations in a nicer way. Initially she was temperamental. She would flare up easily. There was too much upheaval in her life. But she's not in a turbulent stage anymore.''

Aishwarya Has A Different Outlook To The World After Marriage

''She has settled well into her family and now has a different outlook to the world. As an actor she's more relaxed. Today she has gone beyond competition.''

Aishwarya's Eyes Are So Powerful And Fill Up Naturally

''There's something in her eyes. That's the most important aspect of her beauty. They are not ‘normal'. They are so powerful that even if you don't give her dialogue, they emote. Some eyes have devi shakti (power of the goddess). Like Hemaji's (Malini) eyes. Like Lataji's (Mangeshkar). Also, her eyes are beautifully coloured and fill up naturally.''

When I Met Her For The First Time

''When I met her for the first time inhi aankhon ka asar huwa tha (these very eyes had affected me deeply). I remember we were at the screening of Raja Hindustani. After the film she came up to me in the lobby, shook hands and said, 'Hi! I am Aishwarya Rai. I liked your work in Khamoshi'."

I Saw A Fire In Her Eyes

''Our hands met, our eyes met. I saw a fire in her eyes. Those days I was looking for a girl to play Nandini. I said to myself, ‘Yehi to hai meri Nandini (she is my Nandini)'. People had doubts, whether she would deliver because she had a Miss World image and a Western face. But I thought why not tie her hair in a plait and give her a traditional look?''

People Call Her Manipulative

''People call her cold, distant and manipulative. Yes, she thinks before she acts. She has a mind of her own. But she has a heart that feels more. In every hour of crisis I've gone through, Aishwarya Rai has called, called again and again.''

There Is Nothing Cold About Her

''Be it Saawariya not doing well or when we had a difference of opinion about Bajirao Mastani being shelved for various reasons. I thought she'd gone to press saying she wouldn't do it instead of telling me. But she came on the sets of Black and cleared it all saying, 'I don't have anything in my heart. I have personally come to tell you this. I want to connect with a friend.' There's nothing cold about her.''

She Is Very Vulnerable, God Fearing & Honest

''She's always been so warm to my mother (Leela Bhansali) and sister (editor Bela Sehgal). Because of her precision of beauty and achievements, she becomes distant for you. You put her on a pedestal. But actually she's very vulnerable, very sensitive and gets hurt very easily. She's God fearing and honest.''