 »   »   » Akshay Kumar: We Should Celebrate Menstruation Instead Of Making A Girl Feel Ashamed About It!

'What's The Point On Focusing So Much On Defence Weapons When Your Women Are Not Strong?'

Q. Speaking about Padman, talking about menstruation cyle is still considered a taboo in our country. When did you first get to know about this process? Was it ever discussed at your home?



A. Like every household, even I wasn't aware about the process of menstruation as it was hardly discussed. Slowly as life progressed, I discovered about it. But the detailed understanding came in about two years back before we started making Padman.



When I began working on the film, I realized that this is a kind of movie which we should bring in front of the people and tell them that menstruation is not a taboo. It's a natural thing. Then when I meet Arunachalam Muruganantham, I realized that he cared a lot for his wife and that's why he had invented that low-cost sanitary pad making machine. I found his life story very interesting. I loved what he told me- 'Strong women will make strong country.'



I realized the truth in it. What's the point of focusing so much on defence weapons when your women are not strong? It's shocking that 82% of women don't use sanitary pads. Either they lack the money or ain't aware about it. They are excluded out during those days. They are made to sleep in the verandah or are forbidden to enter kitchen and places of worship.



Instead, we should celebrate menstruation or when a girl hits the puberty just like how we celebrate a New Year or festivals like Holi, Diwali. It makes the girl think that something good has happened rather than making her feel ashamed by speaking in whispers and considering it a taboo.



When I came to know more about menstruation, I thought we should make a film on this subject. I wanted to be a part of the film and produce it with my wife. I am very happy not because the film is releasing on 26th January or how much money it would collect at the box office. The best thing about it is it has got men talking about pads on social media and that's the victory of this film.





