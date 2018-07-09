 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Alok Nath: Here's 6 Unknown Facts About The 'Sanskaari' Actor

Alok Nath Starred In A Romantic Movie

Alok Nath starred in a romantic movie titled Kamangi in 1987, and was seen romancing Tina Munim. He even ran around trees and danced like a typical Bollywood hero. He said in an interview, "It was too ahead of its time (Kamagni). After that, I said to myself, ‘Let it be.' I had gotten fame early. I got money."

This One Is Really Funny!

Alok Nath has played the role of a father for actor who were much elder than him. "I have played father to people who were older than me. I have played father to Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor. I have never said no to a film. Except once, 20-25 years ago, when a producer from Madras wanted me to play Jeetendra's father."

When Ekta Kapoor Decided To Give Him A Makeover

Ekta Kapoor decided to give Alok Nath's 'sanskaari' image a makeover and approached him to play Tusshar Kapoor's father-in-law in the Kya Kool Hain Hum franchise. Right after hearing the script, Alok Nath turned down the offer as the movie was filled with sexual innuendos and double-meaning jokes. Being a part of such a movie "wouldn't be acceptable to my fans," he said to Bombay Mirror.

Played The Role Of An Oldie In His 20s

Alok Nath played the role of an oldie right from his 20s itself. During the closure of Ramesh Sippy's television show Buniyaad, Alok Nath, who was just 20 years old, played the role of an 80-year-old man.

Acted In More Tha 500 Movies

Alok Nath has acted in more than 500 movies and close to 50 television shows as well. He hasn't restricted himself to Bollywood, but has also starred in Bengali, Rajasthani and Tamil too.

Was A Villain In These Movies

if you are bored of seeing Alok Nath in 'sanskaari' roles all the time, do watch the movies Bol Radha Bol, Shadyantra and Vinashak - Destroyer, he's played the role of a villain.

Happy Birthday Alok Nath

Here's wishing Alok Nath a very happy birthday!!