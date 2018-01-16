 »   »   » RED HOT! Ananya Pandey's Cousin Alanna Panday Is The Girl To Watch Out For! Pictures

We've all been bombarded with pictures of star kids since a few years and if you're bored with all them already, fret not, as a new sensation is taking over the Internet and she's none other then Ananya Pandey's cousin sister Alanna Panday.
Alanna Panday is the niece of actor Chunky Pandey and the daughter of businessman Chikki Panday. Alanna is just 22 years old and already knows her style and dresses up like a diva. She was first noticed at Ahaan Panday's birthday bash in 2017 and has now become the talk of the town.
Alanna Panday
Alanna Panday is the cousin sister of Ananya Pandey, who are both gorgeous by the way!
Chunky Pandey's Niece
She is Chunky Pandey's beautiful niece and has been getting all the attention lately.
Brothers
Her father Chikki Panday and Chunky Pandey are brothers.
Gorgeous Girls
Don't Ananya Pandey and Alanna Panday look so gorgeous here?
Stunning Outfits
The girls know how to paint the town red with their stunning outfits!
Uptown Girls
It looks like Ananya Pandey and Alanna Panday are here to stay, folks! Don't they?
Successful In Business
Her father Chikki Panday is successful businessman hailing from Mumbai.
All Eyes On Her
Alanna Panday was first noticed at Ahaan Pandey's birthday party in October 2017.
Talk Of The Town
Since then, Alanna has become the talk of the town and people eagerly wait to see her new pictures.
Beautiful & Hot
She's hot, beautiful and pretty all at the same time! Isn't she, folks?
Leggy Lass
The leggy lass knows fashion at a very young age and dresses up like a diva.
She Calls The Shots
It's close to impossible to ignore her pictures as she commands the shots.
Bikini Babe
Her bikini pictures are the ones to watch out for, peeps!
Fun In The Sun
She's young, pretty and has fun in the sun!
Beauty Contest Winner
Alanna Panday already looks like a beauty contest winner!
Bollywood Debut?
Alanna Panday is a Bollywood material and we hope she enters the film industry sooner or later.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
