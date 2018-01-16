 »   »   » RED HOT! Ananya Pandey's Cousin Alanna Panday Is The Girl To Watch Out For! Pictures

We've all been bombarded with pictures of star kids since a few years and if you're bored with all them already, fret not, as a new sensation is taking over the Internet and she's none other then Ananya Pandey's cousin sister Alanna Panday.

Alanna Panday is the niece of actor Chunky Pandey and the daughter of businessman Chikki Panday. Alanna is just 22 years old and already knows her style and dresses up like a diva. She was first noticed at Ahaan Panday's birthday bash in 2017 and has now become the talk of the town.